Kast’s Rapid Decline in Voter Support: Factors Behind His Struggling Campaign

Original article: Kast y cómo perder la elección en una semana

The candidate José Antonio Kast has seen a rapid decline in voter support. As citizens become increasingly aware of the backward steps for social rights that his potential presidency would bring—and as his own actions, along with those of his party leaders, reveal his true agenda—more people are shifting their votes toward Jeannette Jara or, in some cases, opting for blank or null votes.

Here are the main reasons:

1. Controversy Over Commuting Sentences for Pedophiles and Other Severe Crimes.

Deputy José Carlos Meza, vice president of the Republican Party and member of Kast’s campaign team, publicly defended the idea of allowing commutation of sentences for elderly inmates and those with terminal illnesses, including those convicted of child molestation, appealing to “humanity” and the right to die at home.

When Kast was asked about this, he neither denied nor rejected this position, which sparked alarm among large sectors of the population and led to a loss of votes. This controversial issue stems from the desire to release inmates from Punta Peuco, convicted of crimes against humanity.

2. The End of Compensation for Years of Service.

Many voters have discovered that Kast proposes a radical modification of compensation for years of service, a right that protects millions of workers. His program suggests replacing it with a poorly explained mechanism, creating uncertainty about the employment future of more than 8 million individuals. Additionally, he announced plans to review the implementation of the 40-hour workweek law. The prevailing fear is simple: under Kast, workers end up losing.

3. Immigration and Security Agenda Lacking Real Foundation

Kast has insisted on a “hardline” policy, promoting mass deportations of around 330,000 undocumented immigrants. However, he has never clarified how such an operation would take place, its cost, or its actual effectiveness.

Initially, he suggested that individuals would leave voluntarily, paying for their own tickets, then claimed that employers would cover the fare back to their home countries and a return ticket to Chile. However, none of these proposals withstand the slightest technical analysis. The initiative ended up looking more like a slogan than a serious policy.

4. Drastic Cuts to Public Spending and Setbacks in Social Rights

A central part of Kast’s program involves a cut of US$ 6 billion in just 18 months. Experts agree that this is not viable without affecting essential areas such as health, pensions, education, subsidies, and social programs that support millions of families.

In practice, under Kast, Chile would lose social rights gained over decades.

5. Environmental Risk Due to Extractive Industries and Deregulation

Kast’s environmental program proposes loosening permits, eliminating environmental protection guidelines, and facilitating extractive megaprojects. This weakens control over high-impact ecological activities such as mining, salmon farming, and coastal industries.

Far from protecting our territories, Kast seems to view the environment only as a business, becoming a risk not only to people but also to the ecosystems that sustain our lives and future, creating new sacrifice zones.

El Ciudadano