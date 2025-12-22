Original article: Tráfico de ketamina en la FACH: Fiscalía formalizó y dejó en prisión preventiva a 2 civiles involucrados

Ketamine Trafficking Case in FACH: Prosecutors Charge Two Civilians and Order Their Preventive Detention

The Regional Prosecutor’s Office of Tarapacá has formally charged two civilians involved in a ketamine trafficking case uncovered within the Chilean Air Force, where five military personnel are also implicated.

According to the prosecuting entity, investigative efforts led by the Prosecutor’s Office in conjunction with the Anti-Narcotics Brigade of the PDI facilitated the identification of the civilian suspects who were part of a criminal organization led by FACH officials. They allegedly used institutional aircraft to transport ketamine from Iquique to the Metropolitan Region.

Regional Prosecutor Trinidad Steinert disclosed that «the investigation conducted by the Public Prosecutor’s Office, in coordination with the Investigative Police, identified three civilian individuals responsible for coordinating the purchase of ketamine in the city of Arica, transporting it to Iquique, where it was to be handed over to a member of the Air Force, who was tasked with ensuring its delivery to Santiago.»

During a hearing in Iquique, the prosecutor from the Criminal Analysis System of Tarapacá brought charges against the Chilean suspect A.A.M.C.—arrested last Friday in Santiago—and N.E.I.R., another Chilean suspect who has been incarcerated in the Metropolitan Region since early December 2025 after the revocation of a supervised release benefit, and was sentenced to three years and one day for a robbery offense.

Both individuals face charges of drug trafficking and conspiracy, with the Prosecutor’s Office indicating that the two suspects, along with a third individual now subject to a detention order, were the owners and financiers of the illicit drug. They were responsible for coordinating its delivery with the head of the organization—Corporal 2° E.N.V.M.—the payment for transportation, and ensuring its reception in Santiago.

Between January and July of this year, these civilians allegedly coordinated at least four shipments of ketamine—concealed in bags or suitcases—on FACH institutional flights, paying Air Force personnel approximately 800,000 pesos for each trip, except for the last one, during which they were apprehended.

The suspects have been ordered to remain in custody, with the investigation period set at 180 days, the same duration as for the other defendants in this case.

