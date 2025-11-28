Key Breakfast: Michelle Bachelet Offers Explicit Support to Jeannette Jara Just Days Before Runoff

Original article: Desayuno clave: Michelle Bachelet entrega respaldo explícito a Jeannette Jara a días del balotaje

With less than three weeks before the runoff election, and in the aftermath of the meeting between Eduardo Frei and José Antonio Kast, Michelle Bachelet made a strategic move early yesterday. Between 6:30 and 7:15 AM, the former president welcomed Jeannette Jara to her home for a brief breakfast before the candidate headed to the “First Social Forum” hosted by Radio Cooperativa and Hogar de Cristo, where she faced off against Kast.

The meeting did not remain private. The campaign released photos from the breakfast and a statement in which the former president offered her explicit support for Jeannette Jara, clarifying any ambiguity: “Throughout my public life, I have worked with individuals committed to the country and possessing a deep sense of service. Jeannette Jara is one of them: a serious, responsible woman dedicated to public policies that impact the lives of families.”

A Morning Breakfast and Michelle Bachelet’s Support for Jeannette Jara

The gesture was unequivocal: early, sober, and explicit. The breakfast lasted less than an hour because Jara needed to be at the social forum dedicated to poverty and social policies by 8:30 AM, where she shared the stage with José Antonio Kast.

In this context, Michelle Bachelet’s backing for Jeannette Jara was highlighted, emphasizing that throughout her public life, she has collaborated with people who possess a “deep sense of commitment to service,” and that Jara is part of that cohort. By characterizing her as “a serious, responsible woman dedicated to public policies that influence families’ lives,” Bachelet not only validated Jara’s trajectory but also aligned her with the vision of policies she champions for her own legacy.

Jara’s campaign highlighted the images and words of the former president as a crucial signal in a race where every endorsement can sway undecided voters.

What Jara Said After the Meeting with Bachelet

The candidate also addressed the meeting through her social media, emphasizing the personal and political significance of her dialogue with the former president. In her message, she stated: “Today we started the day with a conversation that I always deeply appreciate: I met with former president Michelle Bachelet. 🇨🇱💙

It is an honor for me to converse with a woman who has shaped our country’s history and who has opened doors for so many of us. We spoke about Chile’s future, the rights that women have fought hard to achieve, and how to continue progressing with hope and conviction.

The former president, as always, generously shared her experience and vision. Listening to a leader of her caliber is a necessary learning experience, and I am very grateful for her kindness.

We continue to move forward, together, for a Chile that cares, respects, and does not regress.”

In this way, Jara not only expressed her gratitude for the political support but also framed the conversation around a focus on women’s rights, the country’s future, and the continuation of advancements she associates with Bachelet.

A Gesture That Adds to the Final Stretch of the Runoff Election

The breakfast between Bachelet and Jara took place on a particularly busy morning for the candidate: immediately afterward, she was to face the Social Forum of Cooperativa and Hogar de Cristo, focused on poverty and social policies, where she shared the stage with José Antonio Kast.

In theory, it was a brief meeting. In reality, it was a direct signal to the electorate: the former president publicly declared her support, positioning Jara as one of those with a “commitment to the country and a deep sense of service” and as a successor of a line of public policies “that impact the lives of families.”

With just days until the runoff, Bachelet’s movement adds another piece to the puzzle of endorsements, clearly indicating that, at least from her perspective, the choice is evident.