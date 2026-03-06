Kristi Noem’s Controversial Legacy at the U.S. Department of Homeland Security: 41 Deaths, Murders, and Serious Corruption Allegations

Kristi Noem will leave her position to become the "Special Envoy" for the U.S. in the Trump-initiated "Shield of the Americas," to be officially presented on March 7 in Miami, with the participation of the elected President of Chile, José Kast, alongside the leaders from Argentina, Bolivia, Costa Rica, the Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Honduras, Panama, Paraguay, and Trinidad and Tobago, among others.

Kristi Noem’s Controversial Legacy at the U.S. Department of Homeland Security: 41 Deaths, Murders, and Serious Corruption Allegations
Autor: The Citizen
The Citizen

Original article: El legado de Kristi Noem en el Depto. de Seguridad Interna de EEUU: 41 muertos bajo su custodia, asesinatos y una acusación grave de corrupción

This week, President Donald Trump announced that Kristi Noem will step down as the head of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to become the «Special Envoy» for the country’s new initiative known as the «Shield of the Americas.»

According to Trump, this «Shield» represents «a new security initiative in the Western Hemisphere» that will be officially presented on March 7 during a meeting attended by the presidents and prime ministers of Argentina, Bolivia, Costa Rica, the Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Honduras, Panama, Paraguay, Trinidad and Tobago, and also the elected president of Chile, José Kast.

In light of Kristi Noem’s confirmation of departure from DHS, journalist Ricardo Pérez Trejo published an overview in Red América detailing her legacy at the agency, where she oversaw a ruthless crackdown on immigrants—through the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE)—that drew backlash for its cruelty and resulted in the murders of U.S. citizens.

“In the 13 months Kristi Noem led DHS, at least 41 individuals died in the custody of immigration authorities; agents from Immigration and Customs Enforcement shot and killed U.S. citizens at close range, detained hundreds of thousands of minors, and arrested over 700,000 individuals for allegedly residing illegally in the so-called land of the free,” the journalist noted.

He further recalled that “under the leadership of the former governor of South Dakota, ICE agents not only shot and killed poet Renee Good and nurse Alex Pretti on the streets of Minneapolis, but also left Nurun Amin Shah Alam, a blind Rohingya refugee from Myanmar, stranded without shoes in subzero temperatures without notifying his family, and his body was found dead two weeks ago in Buffalo, New York.”

Adding to these concerns are serious corruption allegations that recently came to light, as Democratic lawmakers revealed during a hearing on March 5 that Noem «spent 220 million dollars on her infamous anti-immigration campaign—where she was featured in photos horseback riding in front of Mount Rushmore, among other excesses—funds that were paid to a company linked to the federal official herself.»

Read the full report HERE

Suscríbete
|
pasaporte.elciudadano.com

Relacionados

The Citizen

Trump Offers Up to $2,600 to Encourage Voluntary Departure of Undocumented Migrants from the U.S.

Hace 1 mes
The Citizen

"It’s an Attack on All of Us": New York Mayor Condemns Shooting Death of Young Mother by Trump-era ICE Agents in Minneapolis

Hace 2 meses
The Citizen

"Trump's Gestapo": International Outcry Against ICE's Paramilitary Actions

Hace 1 mes
The Citizen

Witness Video Challenges Official Narrative of 'Domestic Terrorism' After Woman Shot During Trump Administration Immigration Operation

Hace 2 meses
The Citizen

Sheinbaum Highlights 50% Decrease in Fentanyl Seizures and Urges Trump Administration to Collaborate

Hace 2 meses
The Citizen

Chile Stands Firm Against U.S. Pressure on Hong Kong-Valparaíso Cable Evaluation: "We Reject Any Interference in Sovereign Decisions"

Hace 1 semana
The Citizen

Chinese Ambassador Dismisses Concerns Over Submarine Cable, Affirms No Threat to Regional Security

Hace 1 semana
The Citizen

Progressive Parties Reject U.S. National Security Strategy, Claim It Threatens Sovereignty Over Strategic Resources

Hace 2 meses
The Citizen

Chile Demands Justification from the U.S. Following Visa Revocation of Officials

Hace 2 semanas

Reels

Ver Más »
Busca en El Ciudadano