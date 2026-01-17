Lago Ranco: Major Real Estate Project Linked to Piñera Family Enters Public Consultation Phase

Original article: Lago Ranco: Mega proyecto inmobiliario ligado a familia Piñera entra a fase de “consulta ciudadana”

SEA Opens Public Participation for Changes in Bahía Coique Real Estate Project Linked to Piñera Morel Family

The Environmental Evaluation Service (SEA) of the Los Ríos Region has announced the launch of a new phase of Public Participation concerning the “New Real Estate Development at Bahía Coique”, initiated by Arenas Blancas Real Estate S.A.. This decision follows the identification of substantial changes in the Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) that could significantly alter the previously evaluated environmental impacts.

According to the official resolution, the project involves the development of 208 vacation residential units in the form of apartments and village-style homes on a total of 40.98 hectares, located in Bahía Coique, Route T-759, in the Futrono commune, Ranco Province. It is a real estate project expected to be implemented in phases over several years.

The SEA notes that this project had previously undergone a public participation process from May 9 to June 6, 2025, following requests from individuals and legal entities. However, the environmental authority emphasizes that “if during the assessment of the Environmental Impact Statement, it underwent clarifications, corrections, or expansions that substantially affect the environmental impacts of the project, the competent authority must initiate a new public participation phase” in accordance with Article 30 bis of Law No. 19,300.

In this context, the resolution establishes that the amendments presented by the proponent include significant changes, such as implementing “a specific system for the collection, treatment, and disposal of wastewater”, along with “upgrading an existing system and expanding the potable water tank”, elements that were not originally described as parts or works of the project in the initial EIS.

The official document also warns that the planned wastewater treatment plant “will operate with a treatment capacity of nearly 380 m³ of wastewater per day”, considering an estimated population of 2,455 residents connected by the year 2045. Treated effluent may be reused for irrigation, and there are also plans for an emergency discharge into the Coique River, a situation that, according to the SEA, raises concerns about the potential impacts on the Coique River and Lake Ranco.

Finally, the SEA has resolved to “mandate a new phase of Public Participation, lasting 10 business days”, while ordering the suspension of the environmental evaluation procedure during this period. The SEA is explicitly inviting the community of Futrono and surrounding areas to voice their opinions and submit public comments regarding this real estate project linked to Arenas Blancas Real Estate S.A., associated with the Piñera Morel family.

.