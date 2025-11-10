Las Cisternas Mayor Joel Olmos Takes Aim at Troll Network Linked to Kast Advisor Bernardo Fontaine

Original article: “Todo con el gentil auspicio de la Asociación de AFPs”: Alcalde Joel Olmos arremete contra red de trolls ligada a asesor de Kast

This Monday, November 10, Las Cisternas Mayor Joel Olmos Espinoza shared on social media news regarding the alleged link between AFPs and Bernardo Fontaine’s foundation — an economic advisor to José Antonio Kast — which purportedly funded a troll account that attacked candidates Jeannette Jara and Evelyn Matthei on social media.

In his post, Olmos stated:

“Bernardo Fontaine, Kast’s advisor, hiring trolls to lie and harass on social media.

All with the generous sponsorship of the AFP Association.

So, with my money, they can fund bots?”

Moreover, the mayor questioned how the AFPs can claim to defend citizens’ savings while simultaneously paying trolls to “manipulate videos, defame women in politics, and label acts that any person would call democratic fraud as ‘maldades’.”

He further stated that this situation arises from a foundation linked to the republican candidate. “Does Kast believe that Chileans are unaware that the money used to pay Matías Lorca or Catalina Olivares essentially comes from us? That every payment issued by Ciudadanos en Acción is funded by the contributions that millions of workers make each month, often with anxiety, in hopes of a dignified retirement… and not to finance a dirty war against those advocating for pension justice?” questioned Olmos.

“If Kast wants consistency, he should explain why his main pension advisor, Bernardo Fontaine, not only denies his ties to the AFPs but also covers them up by deleting videos at the first hint of serious journalism. I hope the bulletproof glass wasn’t financed by some ‘Patito Verde’,” the mayor concluded.

In line with this, Senator Alejandra Sepúlveda, spokesperson for Jeannette Jara’s campaign, deemed the potential connection between the AFP Association and Fontaine as “unacceptable,” stating, “where these trolls were used and financed through the AFP and Mr. Fontaine. Specifically, to discredit the pension reform that took so much effort to advance our country. But at the same time, these trolls are also related to the presidential campaign, attacking candidate Matthei as well as presidential candidate Jara,” declared Sepúlveda.

She added: “It’s unacceptable today that resources belonging to all Chileans, through AFPs, are used in Mr. Kast’s campaign through this individual, Fontaine, who is a core part of Kast’s team, utilizing these trolls and false messages on social media. This affects two crucial issues: the pension reform and the presidential candidacies of both Matthei and Jara.”

It’s worth noting that a recent investigation, conducted collaboratively by Reportea and Vergara 240, revealed that the AFP Association (AAFP) allegedly secretly funded digital campaigns promoted by the Ciudadanos en Acción foundation, led by economist Bernardo Fontaine, who joined José Antonio Kast’s campaign in August of this year.

These campaigns, executed through the Artool agency — founded by former Secom Jorge Selume — supposedly spent over $200 million on social media advertising to defend the AFP system and attack those proposing reforms.

Influencers participated in the operation, disseminating content favorable to the AFPs without disclosing their funding. Among these actions were disinformation campaigns and harassment against Evelyn Matthei and Jeannette Jara.

Internal sources linked the agreement to former executive Patricio Góngora, a former member of the Canal 13 board, who resigned after it was revealed that he was leading an ultraconservative troll network. Coordination meetings allegedly took place between the AAFP, Artool, and Fontaine’s foundation, under the name “maldades,” when referring to the spread of messages and digital attacks.

Following the publication of the report, several videos and posts were deleted, and those involved avoided providing public statements.