LATAM Pilots’ Union Votes to Strike Amid Denial of Pre-Pandemic Salaries Despite Record Profits

Professionals reminded the public that "to confront the economic impact of the pandemic and ensure the viability of a company on the brink, pilots were willing to halve their incomes. Five years later, they remain the only group in LATAM yet to regain their pre-2020 conditions." Negotiations with the company are now ongoing, with mandatory mediation by the Labor Directorate.

The LATAM Pilots’ Union (SPL) has voted in favor of a strike due to the company’s refusal to restore their salaries to pre-pandemic levels. This decision came with overwhelming support from 97% of union members.

In a statement, the union, which represents about half of the airline’s captains, reminded the public that «to confront the economic impact of the pandemic and ensure the viability of a company on the brink, pilots were willing to halve their incomes. Five years later, they remain the only group in LATAM yet to regain their pre-2020 conditions, while executives have already done so,» they emphasized.

The union highlighted that the current negotiations with the company take place «against a backdrop of financial and operational prosperity for the multinational airline, one of the largest in the world.»

«In 2024, LATAM reported $977 million in profits for its shareholders, and in the first half of 2025, $600 million, totaling $1.5 billion in just 18 months,» the pilots argued.

According to the union, «restoring the labor rights of its nearly 500 pilots would cost less than 1% of these substantial resources and would have an almost negligible effect on the ASK ex-fuel cost (a metric assessing cost per available seat kilometer),» they proposed.

We will continue to provide updates / El Ciudadano

