Lawmakers File Complaints Against First Lady for Health Code Violations at La Moneda

Deputy Daniel Manouchehri and Senator Daniella Cicardini (both from the Socialist Party) announced they have sent formal complaints to the Comptroller’s Office and the Health Ministry regarding the health code violations displayed by First Lady, María Adriasola. She was seen in a video handling staff lunches at La Moneda without wearing gloves, a mask, or a hairnet, as required by regulations.

“Workers have the right to not have their food contaminated. Sanitary regulations exist for a reason. Handling food necessitates gloves, a mask, and a hairnet,” stated Deputy Manouchehri while announcing the filing of the oversight letters.

“Simplicity is welcome. Ignoring sanitary regulations is not,” he added, reiterating that “the State operates on rules, which must also be followed at La Moneda. La Moneda is not a private estate.”

Senator Daniella Cicardini commented, “Moving into La Moneda is one thing, but another entirely is to think you are in your home kitchen serving food to your guests.”

“I ask the new occupants of La Moneda to respect hygiene norms, equipment, and basic sanitary protocols because rules are not just for show; they apply to all Chileans,” the senator stated in a video shared on her social media.

