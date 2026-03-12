Lawmakers File Complaints Against First Lady for Health Code Violations at La Moneda

María Adriasola, wife of President José Antonio Kast, appeared in a video handling the staff lunches at La Moneda without wearing gloves, a mask, or a hairnet, as required by sanitation regulations. In response, Deputy Daniel Manouchehri and Senator Daniella Cicardini announced the filing of oversight letters to the Comptroller's Office and the Health Ministry: "Moving into La Moneda is one thing, but another entirely is to think you are in your home kitchen serving food to your guests," said Cicardini.

Lawmakers File Complaints Against First Lady for Health Code Violations at La Moneda
Autor: The Citizen
The Citizen

Original article: «La Moneda no es un fundo»: Parlamentarios ofician a Contraloría y Seremi de Salud ante incumplimiento de normas sanitarias por parte de la Primera Dama

Lawmakers File Complaints Against First Lady for Health Code Violations at La Moneda

Deputy Daniel Manouchehri and Senator Daniella Cicardini (both from the Socialist Party) announced they have sent formal complaints to the Comptroller’s Office and the Health Ministry regarding the health code violations displayed by First Lady, María Adriasola. She was seen in a video handling staff lunches at La Moneda without wearing gloves, a mask, or a hairnet, as required by regulations.

“Workers have the right to not have their food contaminated. Sanitary regulations exist for a reason. Handling food necessitates gloves, a mask, and a hairnet,” stated Deputy Manouchehri while announcing the filing of the oversight letters.

“Simplicity is welcome. Ignoring sanitary regulations is not,” he added, reiterating that “the State operates on rules, which must also be followed at La Moneda. La Moneda is not a private estate.”

Senator Daniella Cicardini commented, “Moving into La Moneda is one thing, but another entirely is to think you are in your home kitchen serving food to your guests.”

“I ask the new occupants of La Moneda to respect hygiene norms, equipment, and basic sanitary protocols because rules are not just for show; they apply to all Chileans,” the senator stated in a video shared on her social media.

We will continue to inform.

Suscríbete
|
pasaporte.elciudadano.com

Relacionados

The Citizen

New Legislation Advances to Hold Employers Accountable for Workplace Safety Violations

Hace 2 meses
The Citizen

Coronel Community Files 23 Complaints Against EWOS-Cargill, Leading to Environmental Charges

Hace 1 mes
The Citizen

Collipulli Mayor Faces Administrative Investigation for Workplace Harassment Amid Financial Accountability

Hace 1 semana
The Citizen

Salmon Farming Industry in Chile Faces 710 Legal Complaints Amid Calls for Deregulation

Hace 4 días
The Citizen

Mass Layoffs and Workplace Precarity: The Harsh Reality of Papa John’s Chile

Hace 6 días
The Citizen

Senator Campillai Speaks Out Against Bill to Release Prisoners Over 70 Due to Health Issues

Hace 1 semana
The Citizen

Historic Class Action Lawsuit for Environmental Damage Filed Against Copec and Three Companies in Chile

Hace 3 meses

Krassnoff's Attorney Involved in Drafting Controversial Bill for Criminals of the Dictatorship

Hace 2 días
The Citizen

Pinochetist Barbarism Returns to Rule Chile After Gabriel Boric's Government Succumbs to Presidential Agenda

Hace 3 meses

Reels

Ver Más »
Busca en El Ciudadano