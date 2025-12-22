Lawyer Arrested for Facilitating Unauthorized Communication During ‘Operation Apocalypse’ Hearing

Original article: Detienen a abogado por facilitar comunicación en plena audiencia por Operación Apocalipsis

Following a report from the Gendarmerie, it was revealed that he had permitted the sending of voice messages to a former processed official.

The incident occurred on the morning of Monday, December 22, before the start of the fourth day of formal hearings at the Santiago Justice Center, where lawyer Gabriel Zambrano was intercepted after a captain from the Gendarmerie detected the use of a mobile device to send unauthorized voice messages to third parties.

This arrest took place amid a large-scale investigation aimed at dismantling a corruption network active since 2020 in Santiago 1 and the San Joaquín prison. According to reports, the lawyer allegedly engaged in the same activities attributed to the 47 gendarmes and 23 civilians being investigated, relating to the illegal entry of technology into detention facilities.

After being discovered, a prosecutor immediately arrived at the court to arrest Zambrano, who was representing the accused Guillermo Veloso. This situation caused a stir during the hearing, as the lawyer transitioned from defending his client to being investigated for breaching security protocols at the Justice Center.

In parallel, other defense attorneys filed a legal remedy to attempt to annul the proceedings, arguing that there are «communication and logistical issues» preventing adequate work. The lawyers indicated that the high number of defendants complicates direct contact, and their clients were assigned to spaces where effective communication cannot be guaranteed.

Currently, «Operation Apocalypse» has 62 individuals awaiting precautionary measures on charges of criminal association, bribery, and drug trafficking. While the court set a 300-day period for the investigation, lawyer Zambrano will now face his own detention hearing for facilitating unauthorized communications within the judicial facility.