Leak Exposes Israeli Espionage Operations Targeting U.S. Military Base in Gaza

Original article: Filtración revela espionaje israelí a base militar de EE.UU. en Gaza

An investigation by The Guardian has revealed that Israeli intelligence units have been conducting systematic surveillance on U.S. forces and their allies stationed at a key military base within the Occupied Palestinian Territories.

According to sources consulted by the British newspaper, the scale of the espionage prompted a direct confrontation between high-ranking U.S. military officials and their Israeli counterparts.

The focus of the dispute centers on the Civil-Military Coordination Center (CMCC), inaugurated in October 2025 in Kiryat Gat, officially tasked with overseeing the ceasefire, coordinating humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip, and planning for the future administration of the territory as part of U.S. President Donald Trump’s 20-point plan.

The soldiers stationed there were assigned to support the increase of essential supplies to Gaza, in line with the agreement.

It is important to recall that Israel has repeatedly restricted shipments of food, medicine, and other humanitarian products to Gaza as part of its siege, pushing several areas of the Palestinian enclave to the brink of famine.

At the onset of CMCC operations, U.S. and Israeli media reported that Israel was ceding authority over shipments to Gaza to the U.S. military.

However, within its walls, a crisis of trust developed between the allies.

Sources revealed that Israeli personnel conducted «extensive surveillance» and «overt and covert recordings of meetings and conversations» involving U.S. military personnel and international officials present at the center.

The situation escalated to the point where the U.S. base commander, Lieutenant General Patrick Frank, summoned a high-ranking Israeli military counterpart to lodge a formal complaint, demanding that «the recordings be stopped immediately.»

In response to inquiries, neither the U.S. military (Pentagon) nor the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) provided public comments on the specific incident. However, in a statement that appears to minimize the situation, an Israeli military spokesperson argued that «conversations within the CMCC are not classified,» a stance that contrasts sharply with the serious concerns expressed by U.S. command, as reported by The Guardian.

Espionage at Military Base Is Not an Isolated Incident

This incident is not an isolated event in the complex intelligence relationship between Washington and Tel Aviv. The specter of the Jonathan Pollard case – the U.S. Navy analyst who leaked vast amounts of classified material to Israel in the mid-1980s – looms as a troubling precedent. Security experts cited in the report concur that «the scale of this breach surprised U.S. intelligence officials and evidenced Israel’s willingness to conduct aggressive espionage, even against its most powerful ally.»

This willingness was recently acknowledged by former Mossad director Yossi Cohen, who revealed in an interview that Israel deploys «manipulated teams worldwide to spy on and target objectives,» including, at times, American targets.

The leak regarding espionage activities at the CMCC not only exposes a deep rift in the strategic alliance between Israel and its most powerful ally at a time of extreme geopolitical sensitivity.