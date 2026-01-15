Legislation Advances to Recognize Free Markets as Key to Food Security and Local Development

Original article: Proyecto que reconoce a ferias libres como pilar de la alimentación y el desarrollo local avanzó a su último trámite en el Congreso

The Senate has approved and sent to its third and final legislative procedure in the Chamber, the bill that acknowledges and strengthens free markets as a cornerstone of food security and local development, providing a comprehensive legal framework for them.

According to the Senate bulletin, the proposal «establishes an official definition and legal framework for free markets, formalizing their operation. This way, it creates specific municipal ordinances and a National Registry of Free Markets to ensure stability in this productive sector».

In this final session, senators approved various provisions, stating that the law aims to «provide legal recognition, regulate, protect, and promote free markets as associative productive and/or commercial units, contribute to local development, and enhance the country’s food security and nutrition,» alongside the intention to «recognize and establish basic regulations for other types of markets».

A discussion arose regarding the commercial nature of markets and whether they should be limited to selling fruits, vegetables, and groceries, bringing up the concept of ‘Persian market’ on several occasions.

It was also approved that free markets could be located in both urban and rural areas, provided they have permits for selling food products of both plant and animal origin, with a minimum percentage of between 51 and 70%.

Concerning the application process for establishing one of these productive units, it was agreed that requests could be made by the Community Participatory Council of Markets, neighborhood councils, other community organizations in the commune, or by at least 25 residents living in the neighborhood where the market will be set up, through a formal petition to the municipal authority.

Regarding coexistence with other commercial establishments, it was determined that «the installation of supermarkets or other types of shopping centers cannot be a unique and sufficient cause for the closure or modification of the essential characteristics of free markets,» the Senate bulletin emphasizes.

Another topic that sparked considerable debate was the proposal requiring individuals wishing to obtain a permit to work in a market to present a criminal background check. This was ultimately rejected after several senators argued that it constituted discrimination and hindered labor reintegration.

