Living Memory at Tres y Cuatro Álamos: A Fair for the Right to Remember

Original article: Memoria Viva en Tres y Cuatro Álamos: Feria por el Derecho a no olvidar

The free event at the former detention center in San Joaquín aims to preserve memory through exhibitions, discussions, and art.

On Saturday, December 6th, from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM, the Memorial Site Campo de Prisioneros y Prisioneras Políticas Tres y Cuatro Álamos, located in San Joaquín, will open its doors to host the «Fair for the Right to Memory.» This initiative, organized by the 3 and 4 Álamos Memory Corporation with support from Cultura San Joaquín, aims to provide a space for reflection and dialogue about Chile’s sensitive past.

The fair will feature a diverse program suitable for families and those interested in exploring the history and legacy of Human Rights. Attendees will be able to explore exhibits that recount the experiences of individuals detained at this site, emphasizing the importance of preserving their memory.

In addition to the exhibitions, there will be discussions focusing on the significance of memory and justice. These conversations are designed to foster constructive dialogue and keep the awareness of historical events alive. Art will also play a central role in the event, featuring artistic interventions that evoke resistance and hope, using creativity to deeply engage and resonate with the audience.

For those wishing to learn more about the site’s history, guided tours will be offered. Experts will accompany visitors through what were once scenes of detention and torture, explaining their significance and the importance of preserving them as historical testimony.

Admission to the «Fair for the Right to Memory» is completely free, thanks to funding from the National Service of Cultural Heritage of the Chilean Government. This is a unique opportunity to engage with history, understand the value of democracy, and reaffirm the commitment to never repeat past mistakes.