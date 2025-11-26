Original article: Tribunal de Los Ángeles dicta sobreseimiento definitivo y deja en libertad a comunero mapuche José Luis Marilao

Los Angeles Court Dismisses Charges and Frees Mapuche Community Member José Luis Marilao

In a unanimous decision, the Penal Oral Court of Los Angeles announced the definitive dismissal of charges against Mapuche community member José Luis Marilao, ordering his immediate release in the high-profile case known as «Fundo Punta Arenas.»

This case, which unfolded in Los Angeles, involved incidents of truck arson and attacks on drivers in 2021, and has been characterized by a particularly complex judicial process.

Initially, Ernesto Llaitul and his associates received a 15-year prison sentence. However, a nullity appeal filed by their defense led to a retrial, during which they were acquitted of all charges, exposing significant weaknesses in the evidence presented by the Public Ministry.

An article published by La Izquierda Diario highlights that «the story of José Luis Marilao is a stark example of judicial persecution. He was part of a group of four Mapuche community members who faced prosecution and were acquitted four times, including the Los Angeles case where evidence of a setup was demonstrated.»

The publication noted that «José Luis remains imprisoned in the Biobío Penitentiary under preventive detention, awaiting a preparatory hearing for another case. His family alleges that the prosecution seeks ‘revenge’ for exposing the previous setup, even with clumsily manipulated evidence.»

