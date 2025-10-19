Love for the Land: Penco Issues Call for Major March Against Aclara’s Rare Earth Mining Project

Original article: “Amor por el territorio”: Desde Penco convocan a una gran marcha contra proyecto minero de tierras raras de empresa Aclara

«United for Territorial Defense»: Penco Calls for Massive Mobilization Against Rare Earth Mining Project.

Following a meeting on October 15, community organizations and the Penco Neighborhood Council have agreed to mobilize for a major march on the 25th of this month, reigniting opposition to Aclara’s project after the company submitted an addendum to the Environmental Evaluation Service (SEA). Meanwhile, former councilor and current parliamentary candidate, Camila Arriagada, expressed gratitude to residents for their support after facing legal challenges from the company and securing a significant ruling from the Supreme Court.

The Penco Neighborhood Council held a well-attended meeting on Wednesday, October 15, bringing together a wide representation of territorial organizations within the community. Among the attendees were the Koñintu Lafken Mapu Association—currently engaged in Indigenous Consultation with the mining company Aclara—along with representatives from the Parke para Penco, Keule Resiste, and the local Chamber of Commerce and Tourism, showcasing a unified front of civic concern.

The technical committee of the Neighborhood Council reached out to local authorities and former regional councilors, such as Javier Sandoval and Camila Arriagada, who are actively campaigning for parliamentary seats and have been involved in territorial defense for many years.

October 25 Protest

After various discussions, the organizations agreed to hold a large march aimed at reactivating opposition to the rare earth mining project. The demonstration is scheduled for Saturday, October 25, starting at 4:00 PM in Penco’s main square. This decision is a direct response to the company’s submission of an addendum to the Environmental Assessment Service (SEA).

The call, circulated under the slogans #BiobíoSinMinera and #FueraAclara, urges all residents of Penco-Lirquén and the Greater Concepción area to join in demonstrating, in a massive and peaceful way, their deep love for the land and the dignity of its communities, reaffirming their rejection of the mining initiative in one of the most significant mobilizations in recent months.

The organizations stated in the call: “Once again, we will demonstrate our love for our territory and the dignity of our communities«.

The march is organized by the Penco Neighborhood Council and Territorial Organizations Against Mining.

A Ruling in Favor of Environmental Defenders

During the assembly, former councilor and current congressional candidate, Camila Arriagada, addressed her recent legal battles with Aclara, expressing gratitude for the support shown by the community.

In this context, she highlighted the significant ruling from the Supreme Court that favored the social movement, opposing the company’s interests and marking an important precedent for environmental defenders.

It is noteworthy that in June 2025, the country’s highest court rejected the protection request filed by the multinational mining company Aclara against Penco’s environmental defenders for criticizing its controversial rare earth project, accusing them of damaging its reputation and causing ongoing harassment.

