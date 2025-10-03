Lower Power Bills and an End to UF Abuses: Jeannette Jara’s Plan for Chilean Families

During her appearance on the TV program Candidato, llegó tu hora, presidential candidate Jeannette Jara outlined a package of proposals aimed at improving the daily lives of Chilean families.

Her plan seeks to end what she calls abuses tied to the UF (Chile’s inflation‑indexed unit of account), so household bills and debts are charged in pesos instead. “Family wages don’t rise at the same pace as the UF, and that has to change,” the candidate argued.

She also proposed cutting electricity bills for all households. “For an average home, this would mean a 20% reduction in the monthly bill,” Jara explained.

Another measure would deliver justice for caregivers by increasing the stipend from CLP 32,991 to CLP 160,000 and cutting transportation costs by 50%. “Caregivers play a crucial role in our society, and we need to recognize their value,” she concluded.

Finally, she reaffirmed her commitment to reclaim areas seized by organized crime, with a focus on locations such as Cerro Chuño in Arica. “It’s essential that we recover our territories and restore peace to our communities,” Jara said.

These measures, she added, are part of a program designed to provide certainty and tangible relief to families, addressing issues that directly affect their well-being and security today.

