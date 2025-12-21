Luksic Family Ranks Among the Top 25 Wealthiest Families Globally: Chilean Pension Funds as Major Investors

Original article: Grupo Luksic en el TOP 25 de las familias más millonarias del planeta: Afps chilenas entre principales inversionistas de sus empresas

Luksic Family Enters the Top 25 According to Global Billionaire Dynasty Ranking Reflecting Wealth Inequality

Cover Image: Published by Fundación SOL.

The Luksic family has solidified its position as the only South American dynasty in the top 25 wealthiest families in the world, according to the «World’s Richest Families 2025» ranking released by financial agency Bloomberg. This Chilean clan ranks 25th with an estimated fortune exceeding $46 billion, managed through their holding company, Quiñenco.

This conglomerate controls leading companies in strategic sectors such as banking (Banco de Chile), mining (Antofagasta Minerals), beverages (CCU), telecommunications, maritime transport (SAAM), and energy (ENEX), as well as the television channel Canal 13, showcasing crucial diversification for its sustained growth.

Bloomberg’s report indicates that the combined wealth of the top 25 global families increased by $358.7 billion over the past year, reaching a total of $2.9 trillion. This growth is attributed to rising stock markets and strong demand for certain commodities. The list is topped by the Walton family (owners of Walmart, USA), followed by Middle Eastern dynasties such as Al Nahyan (UAE) and Al Saud (Saudi Arabia), as well as European owners of Hermes and Chanel, highlighting capital concentration in traditionally powerful regions.

Contrasting the corporate milestone celebration, Fundación SOL published a critical analysis that contextualizes this wealth within the economic reality of Chile. The institution notes, citing Forbes data, that the Luksic fortune is estimated at over $28.1 billion and emphasizes that through seven of their companies, the group has received more than $6.715 billion in investments from Chilean workers’ pension funds, resources managed by the AFP.

While the family’s fortune ranks among the largest in the world, Fundación SOL contrasts this reality with the Chilean pension system. According to their data, half of the individuals who contributed between 35 and 40 years to the AFP and retired in October 2025 received a self-financed old-age pension of less than $293,023. This disparity leads the foundation to pose a direct critique of the model: «Pensions for whom?» questioning who the individual capitalization system really serves.

«The Luksic group enters the TOP 25 of the world’s wealthiest families (Bloomberg). With companies across multiple sectors (Antofagasta Minerals, Canal 13, Quiñenco, CCU, Banco de Chile, SAAM, ENEX, among others), their fortune is estimated at over $28.1 billion according to Forbes. Through seven companies, the Luksic group receives investments from workers’ funds exceeding $6.715 billion. Meanwhile, half of those who contributed for 35 to 40 years in the AFP and retired in October 2025 achieved a self-financed old-age pension of less than $293,023. Pensions for whom?» states Fundación SOL.

The entry of the Luksic family into this exclusive global ranking not only underscores their transnational economic influence but also has reignited the national debate over wealth distribution, pension savings investment, and wealth inequality. The case encapsulates a national paradox: the international projection of a Chilean conglomerate contrasts with the persistent deficiencies in social security for a significant part of the population that has indirectly contributed through their contributions to capitalize these same economic groups.

