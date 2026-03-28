Lula Affirms Brazil’s Continued Support for Bachelet’s UN Candidacy Alongside Mexico: «She Has All the Credentials»

Original article: Lula confirma que Brasil continuará apoyando junto a México candidatura de Bachelet a Naciones Unidas: “Posee todas las credenciales”

Lula and Sheinbaum Strengthen Bachelet’s Candidacy: ‘She Has the Ideal Curriculum for the UN’

The campaign of former Chilean President Michelle Bachelet for the UN Secretary-General maintains its momentum with strong backing from Brazil and Mexico, despite the recent withdrawal of support from José Antonio Kast’s government.

In this context, statements from Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum become central to the news, reaffirming their commitment to a candidacy aimed at electing the first Latin American woman to lead the international organization.

Lula da Silva: «She Has All the Credentials to Be the First Latin American Woman to Lead the Organization»

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, in a social media post, firmly endorsed Bachelet’s candidacy, emphasizing her exceptional background.

“Bachelet has a solid track record and the ideal curriculum for the position, having served as her country’s president twice, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, and Executive Director of UN Women. She possesses all the credentials to be the first Latin American woman to lead the organization,” the Brazilian leader emphasized, highlighting her profile for promoting peace and multilateralism.

Brazil will continue to support, together with Mexico, Michelle Bachelet’s candidacy for the position of UN Secretary-General. Bachelet is highly qualified, with the best curriculum for the function, having been president of her country twice, High Commissioner of the UN for… — Lula (@LulaOficial) March 28, 2026

Mexico’s President: «We Will Continue to Support Her»

Meanwhile, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum had previously reiterated her government’s support for Michelle Bachelet, explicitly distancing herself from the Chilean government’s decision to withdraw backing. “We will continue to support her; it is not necessary to support a candidate from the country, and the reasons we support her remain valid,” Sheinbaum stated during her press conference, also confirming that she would have a phone conversation with the candidate in the coming days.

Sheinbaum elaborated on the reasons supporting Mexican backing, highlighting Bachelet’s personal and political qualities beyond her nationality. “She is a woman who seeks peace in the world, who has a vision for building rights, advocating for the peaceful resolution of conflicts, and reconstructing the United Nations as an international conflict-resolution body,” the president stated, defining Bachelet as “an ideal person to lead the United Nations.”

While José Antonio Kast’s government withdrew its support citing “viability concerns” and disagreements with key process actors, the simultaneous backing from Brazil and Mexico solidifies a strong regional support base for Bachelet. The candidacy, initially propelled by former president Gabriel Boric, remains active.