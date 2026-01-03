Lula Condemns U.S. Attack on Venezuela: «Brazil Rejects These Actions and Aims to Foster Dialogue and Cooperation»

President Lula vigorously condemned the bombings and capture of Nicolás Maduro and his wife, labeling them an assault on sovereignty and a dangerous precedent. He warned that these actions violate international law and lead to chaos, evoking historical interferences. He called for a strong UN response and offered dialogue and cooperation.

Autor: The Citizen
Original article: Lula por ataque de EE.UU. a Venezuela: “Brasil condena estas acciones y se mantiene dispuesto a promover el diálogo y la cooperación”

Lula Condemns Attack on Venezuela and Warns of a «World of Chaos»

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva took to his official account on social media platform X to issue a strong international condemnation following reports of bombings and the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro.

The Brazilian leader expressed that these events are «unacceptable» and constitute «a serious affront to the sovereignty of Venezuela.» He indicated that such actions set «an extremely dangerous precedent for the entire international community.»

Lula firmly warned that «attacking countries, in blatant violation of international law, is the first step towards a world of violence, chaos, and instability, where the law of the jungle prevails over multilateralism.» In his message, he directly linked the military action to the «worst moments of interference in the politics of Latin America and the Caribbean,» asserting that this threatens the preservation of the region as a zone of peace.

The Brazilian president emphasized that his condemnation of the use of force aligns with Brazil’s historical stance. He concluded his message on social media with an urgent call: «The international community, through the United Nations, must respond vigorously to this incident.» He reiterated that Brazil condemns these actions and remains committed to promoting dialogue and cooperation.

