Lula Distances Himself from Kast, Sparking Fury From Bolsonaro’s Son

Original article: Lula se desmarca de Kast y desata la furia del hijo de Bolsonaro

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has canceled his attendance at the inauguration ceremony of elected President José Antonio Kast, scheduled for this Wednesday at the National Congress’s Honor Room. This decision has incited the ire of Senator Flávio Bolsonaro, son of former President Jair Bolsonaro and a right-wing candidate in the upcoming elections in the South American giant.

Initially, the Brazilian presidency confirmed that Lula would be present in Valparaíso for the Republican’s assumption of office. However, on Tuesday it was announced that Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira would represent Brazil at the ceremony, without providing detailed explanations for this change of plans.

According to the official agenda released by the Planalto Palace, Lula will remain in Brasília to hold meetings with various cabinet members instead of traveling to Chile as previously announced.

Ideological Differences Between Lula and Kast

The relationship between Lula and Kast is characterized by profound ideological differences that place them at opposite ends of the Latin American political spectrum. While the Brazilian leader represents the progressive and leftist tradition that has made him an iconic figure in the region, the Republican is set to become the first far-right president and the first proponent of the Augusto Pinochet dictatorship (1973-1990) to take power since the return of democracy in Chile.

Despite these clear divergences, both leaders met in Panama last January during the Economic Forum of Latin America and the Caribbean.

After Kast’s electoral victory in December, Lula publicly congratulated him and expressed his intention to continue working towards a «strengthening» of relations between Brazil and Chile, two nations with deep historical, commercial, and cultural ties.

The Fury of Flávio Bolsonaro

Senator Flávio Bolsonaro, who will vie for the presidency of Brazil against Lula in the upcoming October elections, seized the opportunity to launch criticisms against the progressive leader.

In statements to Brazilian television channel Band, the son of former President Jair Bolsonaro, who is serving a 27-year and 3-month prison sentence for leading a coup attempt after losing the 2022 elections to Lula, accused the president of «overflowing with intolerance» for canceling his attendance at Kast’s inauguration.

«He cannot coexist with those who think differently,» he claimed.

The far-right senator, who has announced he will be present at the changing of the guard ceremony, went further by asserting that Lula’s decision to cancel his trip to Chile reflects «hatred.»

Right Aligned with Washington Attends Kast’s Inauguration

It is expected that José Antonio Kast’s inauguration as president of Chile will be attended by leaders from Latin American countries aligned with his political sector, including Argentina’s Javier Milei, Ecuador’s Daniel Noboa, Bolivia’s Rodrigo Paz, Costa Rica’s Rodrigo Chaves, Honduras’s Nasry Asfura, and Panama’s José Raúl Mulino.

Also attending will be Spain’s King Felipe VI, along with the presidents of Uruguay, Yamandú Orsi, and Hungary, Tamás Sulyok; Haiti’s Prime Minister, Alix Fils-Aimé, and Curacao’s Prime Minister, Gilmar Pisas.

However, the President of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele, will not attend, sending his Vice President Félix Ulloa instead, nor will Italy’s Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni.

From the United States, Kast will not be accompanied by President Donald Trump or Secretary of State Marco Rubio. The White House has opted to send a delegation of six officials, accompanied by Brandon Judd, the U.S. ambassador to Chile.