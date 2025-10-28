Maduro Accuses CIA of Foiling Three Terrorist Plots Against His Government

Original article: Maduro acusa a la CIA: desarticuladas tres “operaciones terroristas” para derrocarlo

The President of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, reported the dismantling of three terrorist operations allegedly backed by the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) of the United States, aimed at overthrowing his administration.

Maduro stated that these attacks were neutralized due to coordinated efforts by the country’s security and intelligence agencies alongside the Bolivarian National Armed Force (FANB).

«We have good international collaboration and a solid intelligence team, which led to the capture of a group of mercenaries trained and financed by the CIA between the night of Saturday, October 25, and the early hours of Sunday, October 26. This allowed us to uncover a planned self-attack that the CIA was staging against its military vessels positioned in the Caribbean.» These comments were made during his program Con Maduro+.

He insisted, «We don’t give the U.S. government any evidence because the last time we shared all the details about those who wanted to bomb the U.S. Embassy in Caracas, including names, addresses, and times, they simply went on to protect those individuals, as we are aware.»

However, he emphasized that the covert actions targeting Venezuela have been acknowledged by representatives of President Donald Trump’s administration.

«They said it, not me or you; who said that the CIA was conducting terrorist covert operations to destroy Venezuela? They said it, the White House, the U.S. government,» he asserted in statements aired by Venezolana de Televisión (VTV).

Three Frustrated Terrorist Operations

Maduro disclosed details of the three terrorist operations that were thwarted by security and intelligence forces along with the FANB.

He explained that the first operation aimed to «blow up the Plaza de la Victoria against the fascism of the Soviet Union, located in Plaza Venezuela,» in downtown Caracas.

The second plot targeted the «installation of the U.S. embassy in Venezuela with explosives.» «But we dismantled it,» he emphasized.

The third foiled action was a planned self-attack against U.S. military vessels near Trinidad and Tobago.

«The CIA is always behind the dirty work they have been doing,» asserted the Venezuelan leader.

#EnVideo📹| State leader @NicolasMaduro revealed that three terrorist operations planned to be executed in Venezuela, linked to the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), have been uncovered and dismantled. pic.twitter.com/ohmf4nRPi9 — RicardoInforma (@RicardoInterni1) October 28, 2025

Additionally, the Vice President for Political, Citizen Security, and Peace, Diosdado Cabello, provided information regarding the capture of three individuals in possession of «execution manuals from the Central Intelligence Agency.»

Cabello, who is also the Minister of Interior, Justice, and Peace, noted that although the detainees initially tried to conceal their involvement, they could not evade identification by state security and intelligence bodies.

He highlighted that officials were able to seize cell phones containing significant information and relevant backgrounds.

«Those phones are talking (…). What we’ve found is pure gold: CIA, linked to sectors that hate Venezuela,» he claimed, as reported by TeleSUR.

Maduro Claims U.S. Is Trying to Seize Venezuela’s Resources

The Venezuelan president also denounced that the Trump administration is orchestrating a series of actions to appropriate the Caribbean nation’s natural and energy resources.

«What the economic elite currently in power in the U.S. is seeking is Venezuela’s oil, gas, and gold. They want our wealth,» the president stated, while suggesting that the intervention strategy devised by the Republican magnate is based on drug trafficking accusations.

Nevertheless, he reminded that his government has implemented a firm anti-drug trafficking policy.

«The small percentage of 100% of cocaine produced in Colombia… only about 5% attempts to pass through Venezuela, and we are capturing almost all of that and burning it and destroying it. A significant effort, with public and evident proof,» he argued.