Maipú Begins Recovery Efforts After El Trébol Camp Eviction

Mayor Tomás Vodanovic announced the start of recovery work in the area previously occupied by the El Trébol camp, located along the road from Melipilla to Los Pajaritos.

«We have completed the eradication and removal of the 110 homes from the El Trébol camp. Now, we will begin recovery and rehabilitation work in the space, before moving forward in phases to eradicate the remaining three camps in the area,» explained the mayor in a video shared on his social media.

Mayor Vodanovic recalled that El Trébol «was one of four camps located along the Melipilla to Pajaritos axis,» and announced that new procedures are set to take place «starting with the Santa Marta camp, which we hope to develop in March, followed by interventions at the Vicente Reyes and Latinoamericano camps in collaboration with the future government,» the Maipú mayor emphasized.

Finalizamos la erradicación y retiro de las 110 viviendas del Campamento El Trébol. Ahora comenzaremos trabajos de recuperación y habilitación del espacio, para luego avanzar por etapas con la erradicación de los 3 campamentos restantes del sector. pic.twitter.com/DZldR1A2lI — Tomás Vodanovic (@TomasVodanovic) December 19, 2025

The Maipú newspaper labatalla.cl provided comprehensive coverage, including photographs, testimonials, and videos, of the entire eviction and eradication process at the El Trébol camp.

In its publication, the local media addressed the procedure through the lens of the humanity inherent in the concepts of home, shelter, and community. Read the full report HERE

Hoy se concretó el desalojo de la #toma El Trébol en Maipú. Abarcaba 194 hogares, cerca del 6,7 % del total de familias que viven en la megatoma en San Antonio. Es un avance, aunque el desafío sigue siendo mayor: El Trébol formaba parte de cinco tomas que, en conjunto,… pic.twitter.com/JV2pBsqWMq — Caroline Iribarne Wiff (@caro_iribarne) December 16, 2025

Hoy iniciamos el desalojo pacífico del Campamento El Trébol de Camino a Melipilla. El trabajo previo de equipos municipales y un robusto plan social integral focalizado en niños y mascotas nos permitió recuperar este espacio sin necesidad de hacer uso de la fuerza. Podemos… pic.twitter.com/igeTk0fqVG — Tomás Vodanovic (@TomasVodanovic) December 16, 2025

