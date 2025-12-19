Original article: Maipú: Municipio inició trabajos de recuperación tras retiro del campamento El Trébol
Maipú Begins Recovery Efforts After El Trébol Camp Eviction
Mayor Tomás Vodanovic announced the start of recovery work in the area previously occupied by the El Trébol camp, located along the road from Melipilla to Los Pajaritos.
«We have completed the eradication and removal of the 110 homes from the El Trébol camp. Now, we will begin recovery and rehabilitation work in the space, before moving forward in phases to eradicate the remaining three camps in the area,» explained the mayor in a video shared on his social media.
Mayor Vodanovic recalled that El Trébol «was one of four camps located along the Melipilla to Pajaritos axis,» and announced that new procedures are set to take place «starting with the Santa Marta camp, which we hope to develop in March, followed by interventions at the Vicente Reyes and Latinoamericano camps in collaboration with the future government,» the Maipú mayor emphasized.
Recommended Report: Human-Scale Eviction at El Trébol Camp in Maipú
The Maipú newspaper labatalla.cl provided comprehensive coverage, including photographs, testimonials, and videos, of the entire eviction and eradication process at the El Trébol camp.
In its publication, the local media addressed the procedure through the lens of the humanity inherent in the concepts of home, shelter, and community. Read the full report HERE
We will continue to provide updates.