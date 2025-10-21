Maipú Councilor Accused of Tax Fraud Allegedly Threatened Former Advisors with Ties to Aragua Train

Original article: Maipú: Concejala republicana acusada de fraude al fisco habría amenazado a exasesores con supuestos «contactos» en el Tren de Aragua

Serious allegations have emerged against Karen Garrido, a councilor for Maipú from the Republican Party, who is accused by two former advisors of threatening them with supposed connections to the Aragua Train amid accusations of tax fraud and workplace misconduct that they raised against her.

The details of the case were extensively covered by La Voz de Maipú, which noted that this is not the first time Garrido—a gendarmerie officer—has found herself «at the center of controversy,» recalling her close ties to former Maipú Mayor Cathy Barriga (UDI), who is currently facing legal proceedings.

According to the report, former advisors Carlos Morales and Francisca Azócar accused the Republican councilor during a Municipal Council session, prompting Garrido to leave the meeting amid a heated exchange of words and accusations between the parties.

At that moment, Carlos Morales stated that Garrido has threatened them with taking action using her position in the gendarmerie: «She told us that the train operates out of the camp and that she has inmates who care for her, and if she moves a finger, something could happen to us or our families,» said the former advisor.

Additionally, there are allegations of mistreatment that several witnesses claim would corroborate the accounts of Carlos Morales and Francisca Azócar: «They assert they have evidence of mistreatment by the councilor and promise to take their battle to the end. They accuse her of calling them at one in the morning asking for details or treating them poorly on work-related issues. One of them indicated that she even contacted family members to accuse him of theft,» adds the La Voz de Maipú report.

