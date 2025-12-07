Maipú Mayor Tomás Vodanovic: «Collaboration is Key to Addressing National Challenges, and Jeannette Jara Embodies This Vision»

Original article: Alcalde de Maipú, Tomás Vodanovic: «La colaboración es la única manera de enfrentar los desafíos que tenemos como país y Jeannette Jara representa esa visión»

With just one week left until the presidential runoff, Maipú Mayor Tomás Vodanovic joined local deputy Claudia Mix, newly elected deputy Tatiana Urrutia, and other elected officials, along with hundreds of volunteers, to conduct an extensive door-to-door campaign as part of the initiative «1+1 for Jara». The campaign aims to provide clear information to undecided voters and counteract misinformation, which they claim has been spread by right-wing factions against candidate Jeannette Jara.

During their outreach efforts, the officials emphasized the importance of delivering direct information to citizens, particularly amid a climate of high uncertainty and the spread of false news.

In this context, Mayor Tomás Vodanovic stressed, «The goal of this campaign is for every voter to convince one more person, demonstrating that this candidacy does not instill fear but rather proposes a country project with clear definitions on the major issues at hand.»

«We are engaging thousands of volunteers who are having conversations in homes to clarify doubts and debunk false information that often circulates. We want citizens to make informed decisions based on concrete proposals and a clear understanding of what is at stake in these elections,» added the Maipú communal leader.

«Our commitment is to continue working towards a more just Chile, with more rights and greater fraternity. We believe that collaboration is the only way to face the challenges we have as a country. Jeannette Jara embodies that vision: governability, responsibility, and a solid project to improve people’s lives,» Vodanovic highlighted.

Meanwhile, newly elected deputy Tatiana Urrutia emphasized territorial work and commitment to the families in the community: «Maipú is an example of what can be achieved when there are clear objectives and serious work. Here, we have shown that with unity and the ability to listen, real changes can be made that enhance the quality of life for families. Those clear objectives and serious work are represented today by Jeannette Jara.»

«We hope that those who still have doubts, those 8 million people who did not trust the far-right in the first round, can see in Jeannette Jara the option to move forward as a country. She advocates for improved public health, a foundation for first homes, security so women can walk peacefully on the streets, and other concrete measures we invite everyone to learn about,» stated the new legislator.

Additionally, fellow newly elected deputy Gustavo Gatica highlighted the strategic importance of the final days of the campaign: «These are crucial for consolidating the growth that, in our view, has been evidenced in the polls before and after the media blackout. The increase in undecided voters is partly explained by José Antonio Kast’s poor performance in debates and the proposals pushed by the right in recent days,» Gatica remarked.

Finally, elected deputy Marcos Barraza reaffirmed that «what has marked this campaign is the reduction of the gap between Jeannette Jara and the far-right candidate. Support for our candidate has grown, especially after Tuesday’s debate, where over 5 million people could clearly see that Jeannette presents serious and feasible proposals, combining necessary changes with stability and governability.»

Regarding Kast’s candidacy, Barraza responded that it represents «an ambiguous, undefined candidacy that avoids exposing its viewpoint for fear of losing support. That is why we are convinced that the country needs a president like Jeannette Jara, who knows how to listen, proposes, and does not fear responding.»

El Ciudadano