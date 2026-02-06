Maipú Mayor Tomás Vodanovic Emphasizes Urgent Need for Improved Rain Infrastructure After Meeting with Future Housing Minister

Original article: Alcalde de Maipú tras reunión con Poduje: «Cuando se trata de mejorar la vida de nuestros vecinos no nos perdemos ni un segundo, la colaboración es el camino»

On Friday, February 6th, Maipú’s mayor, Tomás Vodanovic, convened with Iván Poduje, the incoming Minister of Housing in José Kast’s government, to discuss solutions for families affected by the rainfall and subsequent flooding that occurred earlier this month.

After the meeting, the mayor described the encounter as «very good,» highlighting the necessity for Maipú to urgently advance its infrastructure for stormwater management, which requires collaborative efforts among various government levels.

Subsequently, Mayor Vodanovic outlined that «we presented our communal diagnosis and project proposals to the future minister Iván Poduje, which he received positively.»

«When it comes to improving the lives of our neighbors, we don’t waste a second; collaboration is the way forward,» asserted the Maipú official.



