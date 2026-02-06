Maipú Mayor Tomás Vodanovic Emphasizes Urgent Need for Improved Rain Infrastructure After Meeting with Future Housing Minister

Mayor Tomás Vodanovic described the meeting as "very good," emphasizing that Maipú must urgently advance in improving stormwater infrastructure, which requires collaboration among various levels of government.

Maipú Mayor Tomás Vodanovic Emphasizes Urgent Need for Improved Rain Infrastructure After Meeting with Future Housing Minister
Autor: The Citizen
The Citizen

Original article: Alcalde de Maipú tras reunión con Poduje: «Cuando se trata de mejorar la vida de nuestros vecinos no nos perdemos ni un segundo, la colaboración es el camino»

On Friday, February 6th, Maipú’s mayor, Tomás Vodanovic, convened with Iván Poduje, the incoming Minister of Housing in José Kast’s government, to discuss solutions for families affected by the rainfall and subsequent flooding that occurred earlier this month.

After the meeting, the mayor described the encounter as «very good,» highlighting the necessity for Maipú to urgently advance its infrastructure for stormwater management, which requires collaborative efforts among various government levels.

Subsequently, Mayor Vodanovic outlined that «we presented our communal diagnosis and project proposals to the future minister Iván Poduje, which he received positively.»

«When it comes to improving the lives of our neighbors, we don’t waste a second; collaboration is the way forward,» asserted the Maipú official.

We will continue to provide updates.

Suscríbete
|
pasaporte.elciudadano.com

Relacionados

The Citizen

Government Responds to Poduje's Criticism of Environmental Activism: "Public Policy Implementation Should Not Rely on Caricatures"

Hace 1 semana
The Citizen

Calls to Hold All Collaborators Accountable: Remembering Ripamonti's Critique of Poduje's Links to Reginato

Hace 2 semanas
The Citizen

Maipú Mayor Tomás Vodanovic: "Santiago-Melipilla Train Will Enhance Connectivity and Quality of Life for Hundreds of Thousands"

Hace 3 meses

Open Letter: Over 100 Academics Condemn Iván Poduje's Disparaging Remarks About Life

Hace 4 días
The Citizen

Maipú Mayor Tomás Vodanovic: "Collaboration is Key to Addressing National Challenges, and Jeannette Jara Embodies This Vision"

Hace 2 meses
The Citizen

Government Unveils Housing Project for San Antonio Settlement: Land Expropriation Announced

Hace 2 meses
The Citizen

Maipú Begins Recovery Efforts After El Trébol Camp Eviction

Hace 2 meses
The Citizen

Democrats Align with Kast for Second Round Amid Party Dissolution

Hace 2 meses
The Citizen

San Antonio Water Mega-Project: Senate Discusses Expropriation and Resource Allocation

Hace 2 meses

Reels

Ver Más »
Busca en El Ciudadano