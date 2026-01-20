Man Arrested for Attempting to Start Fire in Penco with Lighter and Nylon Bag

Original article: Detienen a sujeto que intentaba iniciar incendio en Penco: Portaba un encendedor y una bolsa de nylon

The 50-year-old man was arrested after being caught trying to ignite a fire with flammable materials. Police reported he had a criminal record for offenses related to theft, drug use, and the illegal appropriation of national goods.

On Monday night, Carabineros arrested a 50-year-old man while he attempted to start a fire in the Cancha El Cura area of Penco, located in the Biobío region. The individual was spotted by locals and subsequently apprehended by uniformed officers, who seized items allegedly intended to cause a fire.

The swift action of the community initiated the procedure. According to police reports, residents of the area alerted authorities about a suspicious individual. Carabineros and firefighters immediately responded to Esteban Sosa Street, number 440, in the Villa Margarita sector, where the arrest was made.

Major Bruno Gallardo from Carabineros detailed the items found in the possession of the arrested man. «A lighter was confiscated from him, which he allegedly used to start the fire, along with a nylon bag containing a copper wire,» the police authority explained.

The suspect was taken to the Third Police Station of Penco to formalize his arrest. The investigation revealed that the man has a criminal history for offenses related to theft, drug use, and the inappropriate use of national property. Given the nature of the incident and his past, authorities do not rule out his possible involvement in starting forest fires.

Reactions from Authorities

The arrest sparked reactions from local and national authorities, who are on high alert due to the wildfire disaster affecting the central-southern region of the country, which has tragically resulted in 20 fatalities according to the latest governmental report.

The mayor of Penco, Rodrigo Vera, described the incident as «extremely serious» and emphasized the critical role of the community in prevention and the quick alerts made by local residents who promptly notified the authorities, as reported by Bio Bío Chile.

Interior Minister Álvaro Elizalde commented on the case, issuing a warning to those who threaten public safety with fire.

«Carabineros has arrested an individual who was caught attempting to start a fire in Penco. He is obviously under the authority of the appropriate institutions to carry out investigations that will clarify this case,» the state secretary said.

Elizalde stressed that «the incidents related to forest fires will not go unpunished.»

The detainee is awaiting his detention hearing, scheduled for Tuesday morning, January 20, when the court will determine the precautionary measures and charges against him.

Arrested in the Maule Region

In parallel, in the Maule region, the local Prosecutor’s Office reported another arrest related to the improper use of fire.

«A Bolivian national was arrested and is undergoing a detention review by the Flagrancy Prosecutor’s Office for the illegal use of fire,» the prosecutorial body published on their account on X.

According to the Prosecutor’s Office, the man «was caught burning branches on the Fundo Corinto in the Pencahue commune,» and it is expected that he will be formally charged in Talca on Tuesday.