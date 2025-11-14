Man Sentenced to 7 Years in Prison for Killing Delivery Driver Over Delay in Hamburger Delivery

The victim was 19 years old, Venezuelan by nationality, and had come to Chile to reunite with his mother.

Autor: The Citizen
Versión PDF

Original article: Santiago: Condenan a 7 años de cárcel a sujeto que mató a un repartidor porque se demoró en traerle su hamburguesa

The 3rd Oral Criminal Court in Santiago has sentenced Tomás Alejandro Aguirre Martínez to an effective prison term of 7 years for the crime of simple homicide, committed in December 2022, in the Ñuñoa district.

It is important to note that the convicted individual killed a delivery driver simply because of a 13-minute delay in bringing him a hamburger he had ordered for home delivery.

In a unanimous decision (case roll 172-2025), the court—comprised of judges Doris Ocampo Méndez (president), Patricia Cabrera Godoy (reporter), and Paulina Rosales González—also imposed legal penalties including a lifetime ban from holding public office and political rights, as well as a complete prohibition on professional titles during the sentence.

“Once the ruling is final, the court ordered biological samples to be taken from the convicted individual to determine his genetic fingerprint and inclusion in the national DNA registry of convicted individuals. Additionally, the court decreed the seizure of the knife confiscated during the proceedings,” reported the Judiciary.

Details of the Incident

The court established, beyond a reasonable doubt, that at approximately 6:45 p.m. on December 28, 2022, “(…) Heberth Jesús Sánchez Cuba, performing delivery duties, arrived at José Pedro Alessandri Avenue No. 557, Ñuñoa, with the purpose of delivering food ordered by Tomás Alejandro Aguirre Martínez, who, via the messaging chat of the Rappi application, reproached the delay in delivering his order, indicating that he would be waiting downstairs.”

“At that time, Heberth Sánchez Cuba entered the building lobby to make the delivery of the order, encountering Tomás Aguirre Martínez, who, upon receiving the order consisting of a drink and a paper bag containing food, again confronted Sánchez Cuba over the delay in the delivery of his order, continuing the argument. At this moment, Tomás Aguirre pushed the victim, causing a sharp weapon to fall from his pocket, which the accused quickly picked up and lunged at Heberth, stabbing him in the middle left side of the thorax, resulting in a penetrating stab wound to the chest cavity (…) leaving a 3-centimeter wound where it ended its trajectory, a lethal wound causing the victim to die on the spot from acute anemia,” states the sentence.

Read the full ruling HERE

