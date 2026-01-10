Manu Chao’s Concert Resonates Throughout Wallmapu: A Call for Justice and Freedom for Political Prisoners

Original article: El concierto de Manu Chao que resonó en todo el Wallmapu: ¿Dónde está Julia Chuñil? y “libertad a los presos políticos mapuche»

Manu Chao Weaves Music and Activism in the Heart of Gulumapu: His Tour Echoes Social and Environmental Causes

In Temuco, Manu Chao’s music was not merely a performance, but a response to pressing issues. Voices from Gulumapu rose first: a son seeking truth about his missing mother, communities vocalizing their demands for the freedom of political prisoners. It was only on this foundation of struggle and dignity that the chords began to resonate.

Image: Manu Chao’s concert in Temuco, January 9, 2026. Photo: Carlos Gutiérrez.

Manu Chao has made his long-awaited return, but it’s not just any comeback—it’s a heartfelt reconnection with Chile and Gulumapu, the ancestral Mapuche territory. He brings an intimate, ultra-acoustic approach loaded with the same unwavering commitment: one that has consistently bridged music and just causes. His bond with these lands transcends music, transforming into a profound dialogue with their memory, struggles, and vibrant culture.

His tour, which includes stops in Valparaíso, Santiago, Concepción, Temuco, Valdivia, and Castro-Chiloé, represents more than a series of concerts. It’s a genuine and silent immersion away from commercial headlight, as Manu Chao enters these territories to forge connections with communities and activists advocating for human rights and nature.

After his performance in Valdivia on January 6, he visited Coñaripe, sharing music while listening to the voices defending the land and communities. There, he met with human rights defenders, environmental activists, and members and leaders of Mapuche organizations.

On the night of January 9 in Temuco, this visit’s essence was encapsulated. Before the music began, the stage at the Centro de Eventos Casa Vieja (Padre Las Casas – Temuco, Camino Licanco) transformed into a platform for justice.

Pablo San Martín, son of Julia Chuñil, a missing Mapuche woman, took the microphone. Wielding a banner that sought “Truth and Justice,” his voice pierced the air, demanding the removal of the prosecutor overseeing the investigation, articulating his family’s anguish and distrust. The audience, deeply moved, chanted in unison: “Where is Julia Chuñil?”.

Hijo de Julia Chuñil interviene en concierto de Manu Chao en Temuco, exigiendo verdad y justicia. pic.twitter.com/GZpdNBg2RJ — Minga Ancestral (@mingaancestral) January 10, 2026

Immediately, other banners unfurled a new call: “Free, free the Mapuche for fighting.” Spokesperson Pilar Curillán took the stage to highlight the militarization in Wallmapu as well as the plight of Mapuche political prisoners, naming Pelentaro Lleitul, Rafael Pichún, and lonko Juan Pichún, among others. The stage thus became an urgent collective megaphone, where art momentarily ceded its place to the demand for justice and freedom.

Concierto de Manu Chao en Temuco – Padre Las Casas: "liberar, liberar al mapuche por luchar". El clamor por la libertad de los presos políticos mapuche. pic.twitter.com/fYeBeHNtfv — Minga Ancestral (@mingaancestral) January 10, 2026

Only then, with the emotional weight of these testimonies hanging in the air, did the concert commence. Accompanied by a group of musicians, Manu Chao embraced each of these causes. Between songs, his voice merged with the call for Julia Chuñil and for the liberation of political prisoners. Nearly three hours later, in a symbolic and powerful conclusion, he raised the Mapuche flag alongside the Weñülfe (the symbol of the guñelve or morning star), uniting his art with the identity and resilience of the people.

The night concluded in a grand celebration, but a different kind of festivity. It was infused with the contagious energy and characteristic humility of Manu Chao, but also a shared awareness. It was a celebration of a meeting that reaffirmed once again that his music does not merely play: it supports, amplifies, and embraces the struggles of those fighting for a more dignified world.

Manu Chao’s Tour in Chile