Mapuche Lavkenche Communities Join the Call for National Mobilization on November 8 for Julia Chuñil

On Saturday, October 17, Mapuche communities and social organizations from the Lavkenche territory gathered at the “Trawün for Julia Chuñil”, held at a community center in Cañete, Biobío region. Approximately 100 people attended alongside Pablo San Martín Chuñil, the son of Julia Chuñil, a Mapuche woman who went missing in Máfil on November 8, 2024, with no leads on her whereabouts nearly a year later.

During this gathering, Julia’s eldest son highlighted irregularities in the investigation conducted by Chilean authorities, particularly criticizing the prosecutor’s office for allegedly attempting to blame the family and failing to carry out investigations that could clarify the involvement of the main suspect, businessman Juan Carlos Morstardt.

The family has reported that despite the evidence they have submitted and their extensive efforts, the legal approach appears to be intentionally negligent. Consequently, Julia’s defense attorney requested a change of prosecutor, but this request was recently denied.

Additionally, the family criticized media coverage, stating that after a year since Julia’s disappearance, the case has become almost invisible in public discourse.

In this context, they questioned the airing of an audio where Morstardt claims that the Mapuche leader was “burned,” followed by a report from Canal 13 that reinforced the prosecution’s theory implicating Julia’s children in her alleged murder. They further expressed concern over the report’s use of photographs, access to the investigative file, and narratives from protected witnesses.

Responding to what they deem a callous handling of a sensitive case, a massive campaign of protest has been initiated against the National Television Council.

Despite substantial evidence pointing to businessman Juan Carlos Morstardt as the primary suspect, he has yet to be formally charged. Therefore, Julia’s family urgently requested a meeting with President Gabriel Boric to demand a fair trial focused on locating Julia Chuñil.

During the meeting, marked by words of support from the Lavkenche community, San Martín repeatedly expressed, “All we want is to find my mother and achieve justice.”

Pablo also emphasized his mother’s role as a symbol of resistance and integrity, highlighting her choice to defend native forests against economic offers and threats, refusing to allow the land to be converted into another tree farm.

Moreover, it was reiterated that “it could have been anyone—our mother, our grandmother, our children,” and that the Chuñil family would not be alone in their quest for truth and justice.

In conclusion, communities and organizations decided to join the call for a national mobilization on November 8, marking one year since Julia’s disappearance, gathering for a cultural event at 10:00 a.m. in Cañete’s main square.