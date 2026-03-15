Mapuche Prisoners Report Harassment and Excessive Force in Angol and Temuco Jails: Demand for Fair Process

The Mapuche Prisoners' Voice reported punishments against community members in pretrial detention at Angol and Temuco jails. Pelentaro Llaitul Pezoa was sanctioned with seven days without package delivery for protesting against remote hearings. In Angol, leader Rafael Pichun Collonao faced physical force from a large troop of guards and suffered visitation restrictions without prior notice.

Mapuche Prisoners Report Harassment and Excessive Force in Angol and Temuco Jails: Demand for Fair Process
Autor: The Citizen
The Citizen

Original article: Denuncian hostigamiento y uso excesivo de fuerza contra presos mapuche en cárceles de Angol y Temuco: exigen el debido proceso

Mapuche Prisoners’ Voice Denounces New Punishments and Harassment by Prison Authorities in Angol and Temuco Jails

The Mapuche Prisoners’ Voice (PPM) presented a report detailing what they describe as «poor management and harassment» by prison authorities against Mapuche community members in pre-trial detention, following protests held after the Oral Preparation Hearing (APJO) on Tuesday, March 10.

According to the statement issued by the spokesperson, retaliation reportedly occurred after the Mapuche political prisoners (ppm) expressed their rejection of remote or virtual hearings, insisting on appearing in person, a measure implemented within the penitentiary system.

Sanction at the Temuco Penitentiary Center

At the Temuco Penitentiary Center (CCP), Mapuche prisoners from Temulemu Chico and Pelentaro Llaitul Pezoa were punished with a seven-day prohibition on receiving packages. They allege this measure is a direct response to their refusal to participate in virtual hearings, which they demonstrated during the mobilization on March 10.

Serious Allegations at Angol Prison

The most alarming case, according to the spokesperson’s account, involves Mapuche leader Rafael Pichun Collonao at Angol Prison.

The report details that Pichun Collonao was subjected to the use of force by seven prison officials, a contingent that later reportedly increased to nearly 20 agents, to coerce him into attending virtual hearings, which he opposed.

In addition to physical confrontation, he was sanctioned with a ban on receiving visitors starting Saturday, March 14. The spokesperson highlighted that this action was carried out without prior notification to either the court or the affected individual.

«He was informed and prohibited from receiving visitors on the same Saturday, March 14,» the statement notes. The account states that following the lack of notification, prison officials visited the leader moments later to have him sign a document. The inmate reportedly refused to sign, as the text «INDICATED THAT HE HAD NOT APPEARED,» even though, according to the complaint, he had been physically forced to do so. Moreover, officials refused to provide him with a copy of the document.

The spokesperson adds that, as an additional retaliatory measure, prison authorities warned the leader that his refusal to sign «WILL ALSO BE CONSIDERED A VIOLATION THAT COULD BE PUNISHED.»

«This is Harassment»

Representatives of the PPM emphasized that these events constitute a violation of the fundamental rights of the community members, who remain in pre-trial detention.

«While our peers are in pre-trial detention, they have not lost the right to demand a fair process and the fulfillment of inalienable human rights,» the statement asserted, documenting what they consider a repeated instance of «poor management» by prison authorities and an act of systematic harassment against Mapuche prisoners.

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