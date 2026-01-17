Mapuche-Tehuelche Communities in Patagonia Denounce Government Accusations Amid Fires as «They Are Displacing Us by Fire»

Original article: “Nos están desalojando a punta de fuego”: Comunidades Mapuche – Tehuelche denuncian desde la Patagonia Argentina

Patagonia: Mapuche-Tehuelche Communities Decry «They Are Displacing Us by Fire»



In a powerful statement, a broad coalition of Mapuche-Tehuelche communities and organizations from Puel Mapu firmly condemns the irresponsible accusations made by the Chubut provincial government, which blames Mapuche organizations for the devastating fires impacting the region.

The declaration, signed by over 30 leaders and communities, labels these accusations as a baseless «narrative» intended to stigmatize and divide, while obscuring significant state inaction and a deliberate political decision to abandon the area.

Debunking the Official Narrative: Abandonment, Disinvestment, and Strange Events

The document outlines a timeline of events that, in their view, contradict the government’s narrative. It highlights a complete lack of preventive measures following last year’s fires in Epuyén, where over 70 homes destroyed remain unrebuilt. It also condemns the dismissal of nearly 50% of firefighters from the National Fire Management Plan in the past year, leaving the population in a state of extreme vulnerability.

Additionally, it describes a series of “strange” prior incidents, such as the discovery of explosives in Puerto Bonito, Epuyén, followed by a security operation that closed access points. Starting March 5, the fire ignited in Puerto Patriadas. The statement emphasizes that while Governor Ignacio Torres was landing in the region, the fire spread without a decisive official response, with neighbors and community brigades leading the initial containment efforts.

Community Response vs. Government Inaction

Amid uncontrolled fires and evacuations in El Hoyo, El Pedregoso, Epuyén, and other areas, the text underscores the solidarity and self-management of the entire region: community kitchens, voluntary transport, donations, and neighborhood brigades operating with inadequate equipment. In contrast, it accuses the provincial government of withholding $600,000 in funds for forest fire prevention and publicly discrediting requests for help and bank accounts set up by these brigades, labeling them as a “scam.”

“Not only do they fail to fulfill their role, but they also cast doubt on those who are truly stepping up,” states the release, also citing local firefighters confirming they have received no aid from either national or provincial sources.

An Agenda of Stigmatization and “Gentrification by Fire”

The declaration strongly rejects statements made by Chubut’s Minister of Security, Héctor Iturrioz, who claimed, “the hypothesis regarding the fire is that it was the Mapuche, as history shows.” Communities view this monotonous response as an attempt to follow a “script” of criminalization. They recall the raids of 2023, where similar accusations led to the violent entry into 11 homes, including a Mapuche radio station, where elders were assaulted, and a woman was arrested without any evidence found after six months.

The text asserts that the government “is delivering the province” and uses fire as a “gentrification strategy” to displace communities. “They are displacing us with fire. Year after year, they use fire as a strategy of gentrification. They exploit hatred and racism to foster division,” it denounces.

A Call for Awareness and Defense of Life

The statement concludes with a call for social awareness to condemn the unfounded accusations, similar to what prosecutor Díaz Mayer expressed in local media, and with a strong message to Governor: “Stop killing the land. If you don’t know what to do, step aside, but stop fabricating narratives that no one believes anymore. The land is not for sale. It is to be defended.”

Finally, they express solidarity and recognition for firefighters, brigades, community kitchens, and local radios, stating, “without their help, this would be a true tragedy,” closing with a “Marichiwew!” (Ten times we will overcome!).

Signatories:

The declaration includes support from an extensive list of communities and organizations, including the Lof Katrawletuain of Rawson, the Coordinator of the Mapuche Parliament of Río Negro, the Lof Pillan Mahuiza of Corcovado, the Lof Quemquemtrew, the Lof Nahuelpan of Esquel, the Pillan Manke Mapuche Community (Sacred Condor), the Lof Ignacio Coliqueo of Los Toldos (Bs. As.), the Lof Cayulao of Tres Arroyos, the Free Chair of Indigenous Peoples of UNPSJB, the Kupalme Millaqueo Community of Río Mayo, the APDH Regional Esquel-Trevelin, and leaders such as Rosa Ñancucheo, territorial Lonko, and Soraya Maicoño Pillan Cushe, Kupalme Millaqueo Community, Río Mayo Chubut, the Tehuelche Mapuche people, Abel Muñoz, Comunidad Quichaura Oeste Tecka, Almendra Daniela Mapuche Tehuelche community of Lago Rosario and Sierra Colorada, Lof Mapuche Cañio El Maitén, Lof FENTREN Kimun, Lof Newentuaiñ Inchin, Lof Santa Rosa Leleque, APDH Regional Esquel Trevelin, Open Chair of Indigenous Peoples UNP Trelew headquarters, APDH Northwest of Chubut, among others.