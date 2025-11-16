Marco Enríquez-Ominami Votes with Daughter Fernanda as Manuela Casts Her First Vote from France

The presence of family and the public support from his daughters lent an intimate and symbolic tone to the day, emphasizing — according to the campaign team — the importance of participating and voting with conviction in a crucial election for the country.

Marco Enríquez-Ominami Votes with Daughter Fernanda as Manuela Casts Her First Vote from France
Autor: The Citizen
The Citizen
Versión PDF

Original article: Marco Enríquez-Ominami votó junto a su hija Fernanda y más tarde se reunió con su madre: Jornada marcada por el primer voto de su hija Manuela desde Francia

Marco Enríquez-Ominami Votes with Daughter Fernanda as Manuela Casts Her First Vote from France.

Marco Enríquez-Ominami arrived at his polling station this morning, stirring anticipation among the press as he was joined by his daughter Fernanda. Following the voting process, the presidential candidate held a press conference before accompanying his mother, Manuela Gumucio, to exercise her civic duty — a moment closely followed by the media.

The day was also notable for a heartfelt message from his daughter Manuela, who shared on social media from France that she had cast her first vote abroad. In her post, she expressed: “My first vote is for dignity, justice, and truth. Dear Dad, to resist is a duty. Proud of you.” This message was highlighted by the candidate’s team as a touching gesture during the electoral campaign.

The presence of family and the public support from his daughters lent an intimate and symbolic tone to the day, emphasizing — according to the campaign team — the importance of participating and voting with conviction in a crucial election for the country.

Relacionados

The Citizen

Marco Enríquez-Ominami votó junto a su hija Fernanda y más tarde se reunió con su madre: Jornada marcada por el primer voto de su hija Manuela desde Francia

Hace 2 minutos
The Citizen

2025 Elections: Initial Overseas Results Show Jeannette Jara Leading in Multiple Countries

Hace 7 horas
The Citizen

“Pide permiso o suspende”: MEO emplaza a Parisi por convocatoria “sin permiso” ante el Servel

Hace 3 meses
The Citizen

Evelyn Matthei's Misguided Economic Challenge to MEO Backfires in Latest Debate

Hace 5 días
The Citizen

Evelyn Matthei intentó dárselas de economista ante MEO y salió para atrás

Hace 5 días
The Citizen

The Debt of Chile's Left with Enríquez-Ominami and Anticipations Post-Veredict

Hace 4 semanas
The Citizen

“Cuidaron toda la vida y el Estado hoy no las cuida a ellas”: Marco Enríquez-Ominami presenta propuesta previsional para mujeres dueñas de casa y cuidadoras

Hace 2 semanas
The Citizen

Elecciones 2025: Primeros resultados  en el extranjero dan amplia ventaja a Jeannette Jara en diversos países

Hace 7 horas
The Citizen

Independent Presidential Candidate MEO Vows to Nullify Codelco-SQM Lithium Agreement

Hace 2 semanas

Reels

Ver Más »
Busca en El Ciudadano