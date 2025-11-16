Original article: Marco Enríquez-Ominami votó junto a su hija Fernanda y más tarde se reunió con su madre: Jornada marcada por el primer voto de su hija Manuela desde Francia

Marco Enríquez-Ominami Votes with Daughter Fernanda as Manuela Casts Her First Vote from France.

Marco Enríquez-Ominami arrived at his polling station this morning, stirring anticipation among the press as he was joined by his daughter Fernanda. Following the voting process, the presidential candidate held a press conference before accompanying his mother, Manuela Gumucio, to exercise her civic duty — a moment closely followed by the media.

The day was also notable for a heartfelt message from his daughter Manuela, who shared on social media from France that she had cast her first vote abroad. In her post, she expressed: “My first vote is for dignity, justice, and truth. Dear Dad, to resist is a duty. Proud of you.” This message was highlighted by the candidate’s team as a touching gesture during the electoral campaign.

The presence of family and the public support from his daughters lent an intimate and symbolic tone to the day, emphasizing — according to the campaign team — the importance of participating and voting with conviction in a crucial election for the country.