In this column, Jeannette Jara's candidate for District 12 states: "I will support those who work and strive, not those who live solely off rents and privileges."

Autor: The Citizen
Original article: "Quiero llegar al Congreso para impulsar la devolución del IVA": Marco Velarde candidato a diputado por distrito 12

MARCO VELARDE, CONGRESSIONAL CANDIDATE FOR DISTRICT 12: «I Aim to Champion the VAT Reimbursement for Hardworking Families»

In Chile, hardworking families that rise early to support the country are burdened with taxes on everything, while the wealthiest 1% continuously find ways to contribute less. The country feels upside down: hard work is penalized while privilege is rewarded.

My goal is to reach Congress to advocate for the VAT reimbursement on basic food items and medications for families who earn their living through work. We need the government to stop taxing necessities and start alleviating the cost of living. Those funds should return to those who work, not to those who live off rents.

However, that’s not enough; we must address the inequalities within the tax system: those who hold more wealth should contribute more, similar to countries that thrive on justice and stability. It’s not about opposing investment or progress, but rather ensuring that success does not excuse one from contributing to the nation that made that success possible.

Chile needs a government that supports those who drive the country forward every day: workers who don’t ask for privileges, but for justice and rights. That’s what I will defend from Congress.

