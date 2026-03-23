Mario Desbordes Resigns from Renovación Nacional, Creating Further Divisions on the Right in Chile

Original article: Desbordes rompe con RN y abre nueva grieta en la derecha

The mayor of Santiago, Mario Desbordes, announced his resignation from Renovación Nacional (RN), a decision that significantly impacts the political landscape of the right, opening a new division.

This break comes after 26 years of involvement in RN, where he served as secretary general from 2010 to 2018 and later as party president from 2018 to 2020.

Desbordes’ decision follows reported disagreements with the party’s leadership, particularly with president Rodrigo Galilea and secretary general Andrea Balladares. The mayor had raised concerns about the party’s direction, warning that it was in «free fall.»

Just last January, he had already cast doubt on his commitment to the party, stating, «RN is a developing news story. I don’t know if RN will still be around in a year.»

In statements to El Mercurio de Valparaíso, he questioned the party’s trajectory after it experienced its worst historical results in the parliamentary elections.

“It depends on what path Renovación Nacional takes. If it continues down a road that has been shrinking it… at least I do not identify with that project. It’s that simple,” he said, implying the possibility of his resignation.

“I don’t know what will happen, but for now, I do not see RN with clarity, nor do I know what will happen regarding my participation in the party… There must be a very strong self-critique in RN because we are in free fall,” he declared at that time.

Prior to these comments, RN president Rodrigo Galilea had decided to bring Desbordes before the Supreme Tribunal (TS) due to his support during the campaign for independent-republican deputy Álvaro Carter, «violating the statutory provisions and principles of party loyalty that govern the actions of our members.»

Desbordes’ departure is particularly significant as RN is set to hold its internal elections in just five days, scheduled for Saturday, March 28. In this crucial process, the only competing list is led by current secretary general, Andrea Balladares, leaving little room for dissent.

Divisions within Chile Vamos with Kast’s Ascendancy to La Moneda

The impact of this resignation extends beyond RN and could deepen the fractures within the Chilean right, especially as factions within Chile Vamos have been strained under the leadership of José Antonio Kast, who is the first openly Pinochetist president to lead the country since the return to democracy.

This scenario became evident during the electoral campaign, as political figures and former officials close to Piñera and the right began to distance themselves from Chile Vamos presidential candidate Evelyn Matthei and shifted their support towards Kast.

What’s Next for Desbordes?

While Desbordes has not commented on his exit from RN after nearly three decades of membership, sources consulted by Radio Bío Bío indicated that the mayor is considering two options for his political future: either pursuing a personal political project or continuing as an independent to gain more freedom in the new political cycle.

According to the outlet, his resignation request was submitted on Sunday, March 22, 2026.

The Directorate of Political Parties is expected to carry out an analysis and processing of the resignation, with a maximum deadline of 5 working days from the day after its online submission. After this period, the result will be communicated via email.