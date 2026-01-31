Massive Mobilization in Concepción Calls for Reconstruction: «No More Forestry, No to Rare Earth Mining»

Original article: Masiva movilización en Concepción demanda reconstrucción de territorios: “No más forestales, no a la minera de tierras raras”

National Mourning: Hundreds Gathered in Concepción, Accusing Forestry and Mining Industries of Creating ‘Sacrifice Zones’

A large gathering and march, self-described as «National Mourning,» took to the streets of Greater Concepción on Friday, January 30, as similar protests unfolded across several points in the country.

The mobilization, as stated by the Escuela Popular Permanente, aimed to achieve two goals: honor the victims of devastating wildfires that impacted the Ñuble and Biobío regions, and firmly denounce those responsible for the disaster. Hundreds of demonstrators expressed their grief and vigorous rejection of what they consider systematic neglect.

The main blame lies with the forestry industry and the «complicity of the State and its institutions, which failed to prevent this terrible situation,» according to the publication.

Protesters held various signs emblazoned with slogans such as «It wasn’t a stove, it was greed» and «Mining and forestry are the criminals,» pointing fingers at large monoculture conglomerates of pine and eucalyptus as key factors in the spread and lethality of the wildfires.

The outcry went beyond the immediate tragedy. The mobilization asserted that behind the wildfires, «business interests» lurk, arguing that it is no coincidence that the most affected areas are those targeted for high-impact projects, such as a rare earth mining operation and the high-voltage Itahue-Hualqui power line.

«The communities of Biobío do not want to be a sacrifice zone for the energy production of an irrational system; we strive to protect the lives of people and the ecosystems of the territories we inhabit,» the Escuela Popular Permanente publication states.

According to reports from the area, the closure of the protests included a call for collective action to «rebuild and defend the territories.» Slogans like «No More Forestry!», «No More Monocultures!» and «No to the Rare Earth Mine!» resonated as a compilation of environmental and social demands.

View the publication with images from Escuela Popular Permanente (Instagram)

Also see video recordings:

Video «Protect Lo Méndez» – Channel: AHORA EN CONCEPCIÓN. Title: «FIRE LAW NOW!»

Video of the «National Mourning» concentration and march – Channel: Igualdad Concepción. Title: «Let’s Rebuild and Defend Our Territories from Forestry and Mining!»