Massive Mobilization in Concepción Demands Reconstruction of Territories: «No More Forest Operations, No to Rare Earth Mining»

Original article: Masiva movilización en Concepción demanda reconstrucción de territorios: “No más forestales, no a la minera de tierras raras”

A significant concentration and march, self-identified as «National Mourning,» occurred on January 30 in the streets of Greater Concepción, with rallies held across various parts of the country.

The mobilization, as reported by the Permanently Popular School, aimed to honor the victims of the devastating fires that affected the Ñuble and Biobío regions while firmly denouncing those responsible for the disaster. Hundreds of protesters expressed their grief and strong rejection of what they describe as systematic abandonment.

According to the publication, the primary responsibility lies with the forestry industry and the «complicity of the state and its institutions, which failed to address this terrible situation».

The demonstrators held various signs with slogans such as «It wasn’t a stove, it was greed» and «Mining and forestry are the criminals,» pointing directly at the major pine and eucalyptus monoculture corporations as key factors in the spread and lethality of the fires.

The denunciation extended beyond the immediate tragedy. The mobilization asserted that behind the fires, «business interests are hidden,» arguing that it is no coincidence that the most affected areas are those where high-impact projects are planned, such as a rare earth mining operation and the Itahue-Hualqui high-voltage line.

“The communities of BioBío do not want to be a sacrifice zone for the energy production of an irrational system; we aim to protect the lives of people and the ecosystems in the territories we inhabit,” stated the publication from the Permanently Popular School.

Reports from the ground indicate that the conclusion of the demonstrations included a call to collective action to «reconstruct and defend the territories.» The slogans «No More Forest Operations!», «No More Monocultures!» and «No to Rare Earth Mining!» resonated as a platform of environmental and social demands.

