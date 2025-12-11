Massive Strike Brewing in Peru as Transport Workers Demand Government Action Amid Rising Crime Crisis

Original article: Paro macrorregional se cocina en Perú ante ola de asaltos: transportistas acorralan al Gobierno por crisis de inseguridad

In response to a wave of criminal activity that strikes every 20 minutes on the roads, cargo transporters in Peru are finalizing plans for a large-scale strike, pressuring the government of José Jerí to intervene immediately.

According to union leaders, this action is a direct response to a collapsed security system, ignored police reports, and pervasive corruption entrenched in all branches of government, which has left the transport sector operating in constant fear and suffering losses exceeding $290 million annually.

The security crisis, with active hotspots ranging from Callao to Trujillo and along the Southern Pan-American Highway, has escalated to the extent that some representatives from cargo and urban transport unions are seeking candidacy in the 2026 Congress elections, arguing that protests alone are insufficient and that direct political representation is the only solution.

«We Experience Robberies Almost Daily»

The Pisco–Cañete route on the Southern Pan-American Highway has become a symbol of neglect. Edwin Canales Pérez, president of the National Front of Cargo Transporters, described a daily reality to Convoca.pe where so-called «skaters»—criminals who board moving trucks—are a constant threat.

«We experience robberies almost daily (…) We have lodged complaints at the police station, like the one in Cañete, but the truth is that little to nothing has been done about it,» he stated.

For the leader, the lack of protection is structural and results from a systemic failure. Drivers, he claims, operate «with constant fear, alert to any strange movements on the road.»

This situation, he warns, «surpasses the sector’s capacity to respond and requires urgent intervention from authorities.»

According to information from private security firm Sentrix, cargo theft results in losses of up to $290 million annually in Peru, a significant figure considering the country’s fleet exceeds 300,000 cargo units, both formal and informal.

Harassment at Port Lines

At the port of Callao, the modality changes but insecurity persists. Teresa Campos Ayala, president of the National Union of Truck Owners (UNT Callao), reported daily harassment. She noted that «every day» criminals exploit long lines to threaten and rob drivers.

«If drivers refuse to yield, the criminals want to smash the windows,» Campos recounted. Although her union did not participate in the recent urban strike, they maintain a frustrating dialogue with the National Police. After a recent meeting at the Alipio Ponce Police Station, she expressed her disappointment: «There are promises, but in the end, they remain just words.»

Alarming Statistics: One Attack Every 20 Minutes

These testimonies are corroborated by official statistics from the Public Ministry, painting a disturbing picture. In 2024, extortion cases totaled 22,835, nearly five times more than in 2021. This trend surged in 2025, with over 40,000 robberies and 30,000 extortions recorded by September alone.

The data analysis reveals a worrying average, as a targeted attack on the transport sector occurs every 20 minutes in Peru, with critical hotspots in La Libertad and Lima districts such as Los Olivos, Ate, and Villa El Salvador.

Organized Extortion: «Now They Kill First, Then Collect»

Crime has evolved into a violent business scheme. Javier Marchese, former president of UNT, detailed how it operates in Trujillo, where extortionists attack on the roads because trucks are «more vulnerable» and «there’s no one to assist them.»

The target is no longer just the driver, but also the company owner, as part of an organized scheme to extract money directly from transport companies.

He explained that to defend themselves, drivers attempt to deflect the threat by telling criminals, «I am a driver, I am not an owner, I have nothing.»

Martín Valeriano, a former representative of ANITRA, confirmed this modus operandi: «Almost everyone [in Lima] is subjected» to groups collecting protection fees. These organizations are divided into «two or four groups» to expand their reach.

He emphasized that violence has become the new norm, saying, «Now they kill first, then collect,» adding that fees can reach 10 soles a day per unit.

Police Corruption Impacts Transporters

Former leader of the National Front of Transporters, Javier Corrales, referred to the situation at the Zarumilla (Peru-Ecuador) border to argue that the root of insecurity on the roads is illegal immigration facilitated by police corruption.

For this reason, he proposed a «total guard» at every border in the country so that migrants could not enter without documentation.

Corrales accused that despite the «millions of soles the state spends» on security, his proposal was rejected, and the police took preventive actions instead.

He also highlighted that the state lacks a specific budget aimed at preventing crime affecting cargo transporters.

The Political Route: From Protest to Candidacy

Faced with government ineffectiveness, unions are resorting to protests and strikes.

«The protest [the macrorregional strike] is the only way we have left to force the state to act and ensure that transporters can work without the constant risk of becoming victims of organized crime and neglect on the roads,» Edwin Canales told the cited medium.

Meanwhile, leaders like Javier Marchese, Javier Corrales, and Martín Valeriano have applied for leave to run for Congress in 2026.

«We need to enter the government, place senators and deputies; there is no other way,» Marchese asserted.

The Strike as an Ultimatum and the Police’s Silence

Dissatisfaction runs deep. Martín Ojeda from United Transporters (public service) announced a national strike of 48 hours for mid-December, following fires and attacks against at least five formal companies.

While unions mobilize and seek alliances with the Lima Bar Association to repeal what they call «pro-crime laws,» the official response is noticeably absent. The National Police of Peru, consulted by Convoca.pe, declined to give an interview, citing a «fully loaded» schedule due to the state of emergency.

The government of José Jerí, cornered by the statistics, testimonies, and the threat of a strike that could choke national commerce, now faces an urgent appointment on Peru’s roads. The macrorregional strike is brewing, fueled by the indignation of those who feel abandoned in the face of organized crime.