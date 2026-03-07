Mega Issues Public Apology to Paulina de Allende-Salazar Following Court Ruling on Dismissal

Original article: Mega publica disculpas a Paulina de Allende-Salazar tras fallo judicial por despido

On Friday, March 6, Megamedia fulfilled a court order by publicly apologizing to journalist Paulina de Allende-Salazar via their social media platforms, after her dismissal from the media outlet for using the term «paco.»

In a statement released on social media, Megamedia declared:

“We publicly apologize to her for what the Court deemed a violation of her honor, freedom of expression, and the right to report without censorship, following the journalistic segment she produced on April 6, 2023, in which she referred to the late Carabinero martyr Daniel Palma Yáñez as ‘paco,’ which led to the termination of her employment.”

Paulina de Allende-Salazar ceased her work with the channel in April 2023, after an incident during the morning show «Mucho Gusto.» During the broadcast, while discussing the murder of Carabinero Daniel Palma, the journalist used the colloquial term «paco» to refer to the police officer, which resulted in her dismissal from the outlet.

At that time, the journalist stated: “They violated fundamental rights concerning freedom of expression and honor. This is very complicated in the practice of journalism.”

It is important to note that the court ruling established various reparative measures in favor of the journalist. In addition to the public apologies, it mandated the implementation of a protocol—approved by the Labor Directorate—to rectify errors broadcasted on air, as well as conduct in-person training for journalists and executives regarding fundamental workplace rights, freedom of expression, and journalistic ethics.

Additionally, the court’s ruling ordered Mega to pay Allende-Salazar approximately 98 million pesos, excluding adjustments or interest, as compensation for substitute severance, years of service, legal penalties, and compensation for non-material damages.