Original article: Borrar a Allende, vestir Armani: la ultraderecha de Meloni intenta reescribir la memoria en Milán

On Monday, the municipal council of Cinisello Balsamo (Milan) was scheduled to debate a proposal from the Brothers of Italy party—led by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni—to rename the Salvador Allende Sports Complex to Giorgio Armani. The session ended in suspension due to clashes and incidents involving attendees and council members, according to Rai News. Outside and inside the venue, protests were held by organizations and local residents against the measure.

The far-right movement supporting Meloni defended the renaming, while the opposition criticized it as an attempt to «rewrite history» locally.

Arguments for the Proposal

In statements to La Repubblica, Maurizio Colosimo, the proponent of the change, asserted: «I have nothing against Allende, a very respectable person, but 90% of our building is used for basketball, and I believe that Giorgio Armani’s contributions are undeniable not only in the fashion world but also in sports, particularly basketball. My proposal, which has broad and strong support, stems from this.»

In Cinisello Balsamo (Milan), council members from the Brothers of Italy proposed renaming the Salvador Allende Sports Complex to Giorgio Armani. The session was suspended due to incidents, and the opposition condemned the move as an attempt to «rewrite history» that disregards the welcoming of Chilean exiles in 1973.

The Legacy of Welcome: A Counterpoint

The local leader of the Democratic Party, Andrea Catania, recalled the original intent of the tribute: «It’s not an ideological peculiarity,» he said, «but rather represents a chapter of welcome and solidarity when, in 1973, Cinisello opened its doors to Chilean refugees fleeing dictatorship.» For Catania, the initiative to replace the name «clearly represents an operation to rewrite history, hidden behind the name of Armani» and added: «Those currently governing Cinisello show they do not know its past and, above all, do not love it enough to defend its memory.»

Suspended Session and Call to Withdraw the Proposal

After the debate was suspended, Gaetano Petronio (Green Alliance and Left) called for a step back: «This is not the time to divide our community by tarnishing the history of Cinisello Balsamo.» Civil organizations insisted that the council should focus on «real issues» rather than symbolic gestures that create division.

Why It Matters

The name Salvador Allende in Cinisello Balsamo is more than just a plaque: it signifies democratic memory and solidarity with Chilean exiles. Replacing it with Giorgio Armani, an undisputed figure in Milan’s fashion and sports scenes, shifts that narrative to a branding perspective that, according to the opposition, dilutes the past the city chose to honor. This tension—memory versus marketing—is integral to a broader debate regarding which milestones support civic identity.