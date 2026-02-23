Metropolitan and Valparaíso Regions Lead in Reports under «Karin Law»

Nationally, data shows that workplace harassment constitutes the majority of complaints at 86.9%, followed by workplace violence at 6.6% and sexual harassment at 6.5%. Additionally, at the national level, 66.7% of the complaints were filed by women, and 31.5% by men.

The Metropolitan and Valparaíso regions have the highest number of complaints related to the Karin Law, as reported by the Labor Directorate (DT) on cases registered under this legislation from August 1, 2024, to December 31, 2025.

During this period, the DT received a total of 66,596 complaints associated with Law 21,643, which focuses on the protection and prevention of workplace harassment, sexual harassment, and violence at work.

Nationally, the data indicates that workplace harassment accounts for the majority of complaints at 86.9%, followed by workplace violence at 6.6% and sexual harassment at 6.5%.

Regarding the gender of the individuals filing complaints, the report indicates that 66.7% were submitted by women, 31.5% by men, and 1.9% were classified as having no declared gender. The DT mentioned that this trend has been consistently observed over the years and across all regions of the country.

Another noteworthy element in the report is that nearly half of the complaints originated from large companies, accounting for 49% of the national total. This is followed by small businesses (18%), medium-sized companies (17%), and micro-enterprises (11%), while 5% of the cases had this information unrecorded.

In terms of geographic distribution, the Labor Directorate report shows that the majority of complaints are concentrated in the Metropolitan region (25.1% of the national total), followed by Valparaíso (17.7%), Antofagasta (7.1%), and La Araucanía (7%).

On the contrary, regions with the fewest complaints include Arica and Parinacota, Aysén, and Ñuble. View the full report HERE

