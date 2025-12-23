Mexico’s Government Withdraws 8% Tax on ‘Violent Video Games’ Amidst Controversy

Original article: Gobierno de México echa pie atrás y elimina impuesto de 8% a «videojuegos violentos»

President Claudia Sheinbaum of Mexico announced that her administration has decided to revoke the proposed 8% tax on «violent video games,» citing the challenges in distinguishing which titles fall into this category.

This tax was initially included in the 2026 Revenue Law.

«The tax will not be collected. I had requested its removal from the Revenue Law, but ultimately it remained. It is very difficult to differentiate between a game that has violence and one that does not. So, how do you impose a tax? Who would determine those circumstances? We have decided not to impose the tax for 2026,» stated the President.

In light of this decision, President Sheinbaum announced that the government will launch a «peace-building» campaign aimed at preventing addiction and eliminating the normalization of violent behaviors among minors.

The head of state elaborated that this initiative will be similar to drug prevention programs, focusing on keeping children and adolescents away from substances but tailored to address digital violence.

«Many of these games are online and can create an addiction that costs money while also promoting violent behavior. Therefore, we decided to eliminate the tax issue, which has many complications, and instead focus on a campaign aimed at peace-building,» Sheinbaum emphasized.

