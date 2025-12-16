Migrants Journalists Network and Wikimedia Chile Host Online ‘Editathon’ for International Migrants Day

The event aims to promote verified, diverse, and accessible information about migratory realities, amidst a climate of misinformation and hate speech from global leaders like Chile's new President José Kast and former U.S. President Donald Trump against migrants.

Autor: The Citizen
The Citizen

Original article: Red de Periodistas Migrantes y Wikimedia Chile convocan a «Editatón» online por el Día de las Personas Migrantes

In celebration of International Migrants Day, the Migrants Journalists Network (RPM) and Wikimedia Chile will conduct an online «Editathon» aimed at strengthening and enhancing content related to migration and human mobility on Wikipedia, the world’s most consulted digital encyclopedia.

The event is scheduled for Thursday, December 18, from 6:30 PM to 8:30 PM, and welcomes organizations, communicators, activists, and individuals passionate about advocating for human rights and freedom of expression.

The gathering aims to promote verified, diverse, and accessible information about migratory realities in an environment rife with misinformation and hate speech.

“During the workshop, participants will learn and practice basic and advanced editing tools on Wikipedia, collectively contributing to the updating, improving, and expansion of articles related to human mobility. Additionally, there will be a space for reflection on digital narratives impacting migrant and refugee communities and their influence on public opinion and the exercise of rights,” both organizations stated.

The Migrants Journalists Network and Wikimedia Chile emphasized that enhancing the information circulating on digital platforms is a concrete action in defense of human rights, as it directly affects how migrant communities are represented in the most influential digital spaces.

The invitation is open and free, forming part of the network’s initiatives to promote responsible communication with a rights-based approach, contributing to a more informed and inclusive society.

REGISTER HERE: https://forms.gle/N9dkFyTg3zfRfnaU9. The event is free, open to all, and does not require prior experience with Wikipedia. Participants only need a computer and stable internet access.

