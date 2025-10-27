Milei Celebrates Victory as La Libertad Avanza Tops Argentina’s 2025 Legislative Elections with Minimal Voter Turnout

Original article: Arrodillado ante Trump, Milei festeja: LLA se impone con urnas semivacías

With minimal voter turnout and a celebration aimed at Washington, La Libertad Avanza (LLA) emerged victorious in the 2025 Argentine legislative elections, capturing over 40% of the national vote. Voter participation fell to 67.85%, the lowest since 1983. This outcome strengthens Milei’s position in Congress and activates the support that Donald Trump had publicly tied to the government’s strong performance.

2025 Argentine Legislative Elections: Key Figures and National Overview

According to data released by the National Electoral Chamber, the Peronist alliance Fuerza Patria placed second with 31.67%, while the coalition Provincias Unidas, championed by six governors lacking a national figure, garnered 7.13%. In fourth place, the Frente de Izquierda managed to secure approximately 4%. In this context, LLA capitalizes on the fragmentation of the opposition, consolidating a lead that reshapes Argentine politics.

Buenos Aires and the Provincial Map: Where Each Party Won

The government managed to overturn the province of Buenos Aires by one point against the Peronists, a symbolic blow that was unexpected. Additionally, La Libertad Avanza triumphed in CABA, Córdoba, Mendoza, Santa Fe, Entre Ríos, Salta, Jujuy, Neuquén, Chubut, Río Negro, San Luis, Chaco, and Tierra del Fuego. Meanwhile, the Peronists maintained dominance in Formosa, Tucumán, Santiago del Estero, Catamarca, San Juan, La Pampa, and Santa Cruz, albeit with narrower margins than anticipated.

«Milei and the government are mistaken if they celebrate this electoral outcome. Six out of ten Argentinians have expressed disagreement with the proposed model,» stated Axel Kicillof, spokesman for the Peronists and governor of the province of Buenos Aires, from Fuerza Patria’s headquarters in La Plata.

2025 Argentine Legislative Elections: Congress and Real Power

In the legislative arena, the government will increase its representation in the Chamber of Deputies and add seats in the Senate, enabling it to achieve the necessary third to uphold presidential vetoes and negotiate quorum for major economic and political reforms on the table. This does not equate to a «blank check»: the mathematics necessitates case-by-case agreements, but the parliamentary leverage of LLA will remain more robust.

Campaign Under Suspicion: Espert and ANDIS, Two Burdens That Didn’t Halt the Comeback

Despite the scandals affecting the government —including the drug scandal involving former libertarian candidate José Luis Espert and the serious criminal investigation surrounding bribes in ANDIS, complete with audio recordings attributed to former head Diego Spagnuolo, along with the $LIBRA crypto scam—, LLA managed to increase intention to vote, particularly in Buenos Aires and other districts. The narrative of ‘rescue’ and Trump’s gestures played a crucial role in the final stretch.

«Neither the U.S. government nor JP Morgan are charitable organizations. If they came to Argentina, it's not for altruistic reasons but to profit at the risk of our resources,» expressed Axel Kicillof.

Historically Low Participation: A Warning for Democratic Representation

The 67.85% voter participation —the lowest since the return to democracy— complicates the interpretation of the «mandate.» While the government celebrates and reinforces its agenda, the opposition emphasizes that four out of ten did not support them. Moving forward, the challenge will be to build legitimacy with concrete results and prevent apathy from evolving into chronic disaffection.

