Milestone for Chilean Astronomy: UV Graduate Carla Cornil-Baïtto Named ALMA 2026 Ambassador

Original article: Hito para la astronomía chilena: estudiante UV es Embajadora ALMA 2026

Doctoral student in Astrophysics at the Institute of Physics and Astronomy of the University of Valparaíso, Carla Cornil-Baïtto, has made history in Chilean astronomy by being selected as the ALMA 2026 Ambassador, a prestigious international recognition that honors young scientists with exceptional potential and leadership in radio astronomy.

The appointment was awarded by the North American ALMA Science Center, under the auspices of the National Radio Astronomy Observatory, in a highly competitive environment that attracted hundreds of applicants from various countries, with only six chosen globally for the 2026 cohort, making Cornil-Baïtto the first Chilean student to undertake this role.

Over the next year, the researcher — a member of the Milenio MINGAL Nucleus — will represent Chile in the program, leading workshops aimed at the national scientific community to strengthen the formulation of observation proposals, as well as the reduction and analysis of data obtained with ALMA.

The activities aim to enhance technical capabilities and improve access to the world’s most advanced astronomical infrastructure.

Carla has a track record that reflects a strong commitment to research and scientific training. She currently leads two ALMA proposals and played a pivotal role in organizing the first ALMA users’ school held in Chile.

Additionally, as part of the program, she will undertake residencies at the National Radio Astronomy Observatory in the United States, where she will receive specialized training and present progress on her academic work.

The ALMA Ambassador program also provides financial support for scientific mobility and training activities, enhancing the impact of the role Cornil-Baïtto will assume next year.

Her appointment not only highlights her personal achievements but also solidifies Chile’s leadership in international astronomy, paving the way for new opportunities for future generations of researchers.