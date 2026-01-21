Mining Chamber of Chile Questions Appointment of Agronomist as Dual Minister of Mining and Economy

Manuel Viera, President of the Mining Chamber of Chile, questioned the appointment of Daniel Mas as the "dual minister" of Mining and Economy, asserting that President Kast did not heed the sector's request to keep the portfolio out of the hands of a "minister serving two roles."

The President of the Mining Chamber of Chile, Manuel Viera, raised concerns regarding the appointment of Daniel Mas as the «dual minister» of Mining and Economy, asserting that President Kast overlooked the sector’s request to avoid placing the portfolio in the hands of a «minister serving two roles».

In statements reported by various national media, Viera also expressed regret that a professional agronomist is overseeing the mining sector, stressing that in the view of the Mining Chamber, this position needs to be filled by someone with a professional background related to the industry.

«This was an opportunity to appoint a professional with ties to the mining sector to lead the ministry; instead, we find ourselves with an expert in agronomy,» highlighted the guild representative.

«I do not question Daniel Mas’s capabilities, now set to serve as the dual minister of Economy and Mining starting March 11; the issue lies in knowledge of the sector, which is crucial for enhancing productivity, maintaining competitiveness, and attracting investors,» added Manuel Viera, who nonetheless expressed his sector’s willingness to collaborate with the dual minister.

