Minister Camila Vallejo Challenges José Kast’s Double Standards on New Criminal Sentence Commutation Bill

Minister and spokesperson for President Gabriel Boric’s Government, Camila Vallejo, has criticized the double standards exhibited by elected President José Kast regarding a bill recently approved by the Senate. This legislation, which has received backing from the entire right wing, commutes the sentences of major criminals for health reasons.

«It seems that those who wanted to treat criminals with kindness were them,» stated the cabinet secretary, emphasizing that this is where Kast’s contradictions and those of his supporting political sector are reflected.

«It’s incomprehensible, and the public does not understand how, on one hand, there is a promise for a hard line against crime, while simultaneously there is such a strong push for a project that seeks to open the prison doors for murderers, rapists, femicide perpetrators, and genocides,» Minister Vallejo expressed.

She further noted, «This double discourse is not sustainable in our country,» adding that it is both «concerning and serious that not only right-wing members of Congress are pushing this initiative, but there is also a manifest support from the elected president for it. «

«When a hard line is promised, one cannot simultaneously, with the other hand, enable the possibility for such dangerous criminals to be released from prisons under supposed humanitarian grounds,» insisted Minister Vallejo.

Minister Camila Vallejo leads a Government spokesperson session alongside ministers Álvaro Elizalde and Macarena Lobos amid the development of the Expanded Political Committee. https://t.co/U5vZZJG7B4 — Chile Government Spokesperson (@voceriagobierno) March 6, 2026

