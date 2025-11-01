Minister Pizarro Invites Everyone to Celebrate Inclusion at the Marvelous Youth Parapan American Games

Original article: Ministro Pizarro invita a gran fiesta ciudadana: «Chile vive la inclusión con los maravillosos Juegos Parapanamericanos Juveniles»

Jaime Pizarro, Minister of Sport: “We Invite Everyone to Experience These Wonderful Youth Parapan American Games”

The Secretary of State Began on Saturday with Wheelchair Tennis at Club Providencia and Continued with Goalball at the National Stadium.

The nation’s top sports authority, Minister Jaime Pizarro, arrived early on Saturday, November 1, to witness the opening of Wheelchair Tennis held at the clay courts of Club Providencia, as part of the Youth Parapan American Games that began the previous day and will conclude on Sunday, November 9.

At the venue, he expressed, “We are very pleased because the competitions have started off excellently. Currently, we are hosting Wheelchair Tennis, Para Table Tennis in Rengo, and Goalball at the National Stadium, wrapping up the day with 5×5 Basketball.”

The Minister of Sport emphasized that “we will have nearly a thousand athletes competing in thirteen sports and fourteen disciplines… We are just starting off and extend an invitation to the public to come and witness these marvelous Games, which represent a wonderful challenge for our athletes to represent their country.”

Additionally, the Minister noted that “Chile is once again hosting an international event with these Youth Parapan American Games, which follows a remarkable pattern this year after the Women’s Basketball Copa América, the U20 Men’s Football World Cup, and the Track Cycling World Championship.”

Regarding the current event, Minister Jaime Pizarro highlighted that “more and more people are joining this Parapan American celebration, based on inclusion and generating coexistence and integration, which is very valuable and aligns with the goals set during the Santiago 2023 Games.”

