Minister Poduje Halts Expropriation of Colonia Dignidad: A Site Linked to Nazi Crimes and Child Abuse

Original article: Ministro Poduje suspende expropiación de Colonia Dignidad: el enclave nazi que fue centro de pederastas, crímenes y torturas en dictadura

Poduje Halts Expropriation of Colonia Dignidad

Housing Minister Iván Poduje has confirmed the suspension of the expropriation of lands in Colonia Dignidad, an initiative launched by the government of Gabriel Boric as part of the National Search Plan. In an interview with La Tercera, as reported by Chilevisión, he stated that the decision is due to budgetary constraints, with 97% of resources already committed within the Ministry of Housing and Urbanism (Minvu).

Poduje emphasized that the decision is not based on ideological grounds but rather on social priorities. He stated, «Zero ideology, it’s a matter of priority,» and acknowledged that high-cost projects, such as the expropriation, require reevaluation. He noted that the estimated costs for just the urban area are 47 billion pesos, saying, «I don’t have that. It’s a somewhat pharaonic initiative.»

The Context Behind the Expropriation and the Memorial Site

Nevertheless, the expropriation aimed to transform part of the enclave into a memorial site, covering approximately 117 hectares—a mere fraction of the over 17,000 hectares that once existed—where detention and torture centers operated. The proposal sought to address a historical debt owed by the State to victims of human rights violations, including Chileans and German settlers.

In this context, Deputy Roberto Celedón, while discussing the matter in August 2025 during a Human Rights Committee meeting, defended the symbolic and concrete nature of the project. He stressed that “not the entire former Colonia Dignidad is being expropriated, only a minimal fraction,” highlighting that the site was declared a historical monument due to its role in the dictatorship’s crimes and that the future memorial should encompass “both histories” to prevent the recurrence of such events.

The rationale supporting this initiative has been reinforced by the National Institute of Human Rights (INDH), whose June 2025 report—spanning 206 pages and unanimously approved—describes an exceptionally grave situation. According to the agency, “rarely has a case with such a wealth and variety of complaints been observed in our country’s history,” covering nearly the full spectrum of human rights violations.

The document also establishes that since the coup d’état of 1973, Colonia Dignidad operated in complicity with state agents, involving itself in arrests, torture, murders, and forced disappearances of opponents to Augusto Pinochet’s regime.

This was compounded by the systematic abuses committed by Paul Schäfer, which lasted until his escape in 1997, creating a web of impunity that persisted for decades, as part of a pedophile network.

The INDH concluded that the Chilean State “did not intervene promptly or effectively,” warning that over three decades after the return to democracy, there is still no comprehensive acknowledgment of all victims. In this context, the proposed expropriation for a memorial site not only aligns with the demands of affected individuals but also with recommendations from international organizations, now creating a new point of tension between fiscal constraints and obligations regarding truth, justice, and reparations.