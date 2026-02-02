Minister Vallejo on Imacec Growth: «We’re Far from a Crisis or a Country Falling Apart»

Original article: Ministra Vallejo tras crecimiento del Imacec: «Estamos lejos de una emergencia o de un país que se cae a pedazos»

«We will hand over a country better than the one we received,» stated Government Spokesperson Camila Vallejo on Monday, February 2, as she used data to counter the alarmist rhetoric pushed by right-wing political figures who claim that Chile is experiencing a «crisis.»

During a press conference, Vallejo emphasized that the country has seen an increase in productivity for the first time in a decade. This improvement has been acknowledged in economic news reports, noting that Chile had not experienced productivity growth since 2011, and has now recorded two consecutive years of growth during this administration.

«This indicates that the economy is not only growing but is also more productive, and we need to continue on this path,» Vallejo added.

Furthermore, Vallejo highlighted the progress made in the National Lithium Strategy, the reduction of unemployment to 8%, and the creation of nearly 700,000 new jobs as pledged during their term. This was a commitment made by President Gabriel Boric, and they are on track to meet this goal, she stressed.

The minister also reminded attendees that poverty has diminished to historic lows, that ENAP has performed excellently, and that the economy has grown more than anticipated, with record exports and foreign investment. Additionally, public debt has seen its slowest growth in nearly 20 years due to responsible fiscal management, and inflation is projected to reach 3%.

«In summary, we will have improved all dimensions of the economy of the country and will deliver an economic situation to the next government that we would have liked to inherit ourselves, in numerous indicators,» she noted.

«We are far from a crisis or a country falling apart. Chile is a country that is steadily advancing in terms of productivity, economic growth, formal job creation, exports, investments, poverty reduction, and development strategies,» concluded the Government Spokesperson.

