Ministry of Science Allocates Over $1.55 Billion for ‘Public Science’ National Contests

The creation of an Andean lunar calendar for the communities of Tarapacá, a virtual reality experience exploring the underwater forests of the Valparaíso Region, a strategy game designed to aid ocean conservation, an exploration of prehistory and climate change in the Atacama Desert, and an international festival of media art and nature are just a few of the initiatives that will be implemented as part of the projects awarded by the Ministry of Science through the four lines of the National Contests «Public Science».

The ministry has detailed that the 2026 edition of these contests has allocated over $1.55 billion to 41 projects that will be developed across Chile.

«These funds aim to bring scientific, humanitarian, artistic, and technological knowledge closer to diverse communities in Chile by developing meaningful experiences that contribute to the democratization of knowledge and strengthening the CTCI system» (Science, Technology, Knowledge, and Innovation).

In this regard, Minister of Science Aldo Valle emphasized, «It is vital for science to be present in every corner of the country. The National Public Science Contests promote knowledge from a local perspective, enhancing our understanding of the places we live and fostering critical thinking, which is key to the challenges we face today.»

«Our public policy must always support Chileans who create, envision, and disseminate knowledge. Our task as a ministry is to help make these ideas viable through funding and support,» added the state secretary.

Contest Lines

The 2026 call for the National Public Science Contests featured four contest lines:

-Knowledge Communication Devices, for projects that create and share scientific, artistic, or technological content in visual, sound, audiovisual, scenic, editorial, or digital formats.

-Knowledge Communication Experiences in Regional Spaces, for in-person activities in public spaces beyond the school environment, that connect with the territory and allow people to reflect on their surroundings through knowledge.

-Public Science Laboratory, for the design and development of community projects that communicate local knowledge.

-And a new line called Public CTCI Events, aimed at promoting the continuity of open-access, free events that encourage the appropriation of science and knowledge within the national territory.

Learn more details about the awarded projects at cienciapublica.cl/concursos/

