Minneapolis and Its Residents Nominated for the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize for Their Active Opposition to ICE

Original article: EEUU: Nominan a Minneapolis y sus habitantes al Premio Nobel de la Paz 2026 por su activa y solidaria oposición al ICE

A report by Newsweek has revealed that the city of Minneapolis and its residents have been nominated for the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize, in recognition of their strong and active opposition to the brutal tactics of ICE, the Trump administration’s immigration enforcement agency.

This nomination was made by the progressive media outlet The Nation, drawing immediate public attention as the Nobel Peace Prize has never been awarded to a city; it has only been conferred upon individuals and organizations.

According to the statement sent by The Nation to the Norwegian Nobel Committee, as cited by Newsweek, the editors stated that Minneapolis «has met and exceeded the committee’s standard of promoting democracy and human rights, and work aimed at creating a better organized and more peaceful world.»

In this regard, they argued that despite no municipality being recognized since the inception of the prize in 1901, «in these unprecedented times, we firmly believe it can be argued that Minneapolis deserves the Nobel Peace Prize for 2026.»

Furthermore, they recalled that the Trump administration «deployed thousands of armed and masked Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers, as well as U.S. Border Patrol agents in Minneapolis, a beautiful multiracial and multiethnic city of nearly 430,000 people.»

«These agents have targeted the diverse immigrant communities in the city and instilled fear in all its residents,» the editors of The Nation added, emphasizing that the population «has suffered countless abuses, including harassment, detention, deportation, and injuries.»

They naturally mentioned the killings of Reneé Good and Alex Pretti, «incidents that shocked the world,» they indicated.

In response to this violent backdrop, The Nation highlighted that Minneapolis leaders «called for non-violent protests, in accordance with the promise of the United States Constitution that Americans have the right to assemble and seek redress for grievances.»

«The people of Minneapolis answered that call with massive peaceful demonstrations that have drawn tens of thousands of protesters to the streets in frigid conditions,» they pointed out.

Finally, the editors of the independent outlet noted that residents of Minneapolis «have been supporting and caring for those who have been attacked because of the color of their skin or the language they speak, providing food for those who fear leaving their homes, and offering financial support to those who have been unable to go to work due to the federal assault on their rights and humanity.»

Read the full report (in English) HERE

Trump is going to be furious about this… Minneapolis has been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize for its organization and peaceful resistance against ICE’s aggressive anti-immigration raids driven by the Trump administration: https://t.co/u4LqUIksnT — Vagabundo ilustrado (@vagoilustrado) February 4, 2026

El Ciudadano





